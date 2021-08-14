Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Irish Olympian assaulted in Dublin

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 11:12 pm
Garda said no arrests have been made (Niall carson/PA)
An Irish Olympian suffered facial injuries after being attacked during a night out in Dublin.

Jack Woolley, who competed in taekwondo in Tokyo, was assaulted on Grattan Bridge shortly before 1am on Saturday.

He posted an image of himself sitting on the ground with his face and clothes covered in blood.

The 22-year-old from Tallaght said he was subjected to a “random attack” as he walked over the bridge after being out for a meal with a friend.

He posted on Instagram that a group of eight to 12 men and women were attacking people walking beside the River Liffey.

He wrote: “Unfortunately I was victim to these random attacks as I was just walking bye before I was punched in the face by one of these group members.”

Woolley, who was eliminated in his opening fight in the 58kg division in Tokyo last month, was taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment.

Ireland’s first taekwondo Olympian posted from hospital on Saturday, telling his followers that he required facial surgery.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai attended the scene of an assault that occurred on Grattan Bridge, Dublin 1 at approximately 12:40am today, Saturday, 14th August 2021.

“One man, aged in his 20s, was conveyed to St James’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

