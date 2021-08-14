Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Six arrested after scuffles broke out ahead of Manchester United v Leeds game

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 11:43 pm
Police presence outside the ground (Martin Rickett/PA)
Police presence outside the ground (Martin Rickett/PA)

Six arrests were made after scuffles broke out ahead of Manchester United’s opening match of the Premier League season against visitors Leeds United, police said.

Greater Manchester Police said that despite “isolated incidents of disorder” before kick-off, the event at Old Trafford on Saturday passed “largely without police incident”.

Video on social media appears to show clashes on the street including a chair being thrown and someone being hit with a bin.

Police said that six arrests had been made over the course of the day – five in relation to public order offences and one on suspicion of drug offences.

The force said that work was also under way in conjunction with football investigating officers from both Manchester United and Leeds United to identify people involved in other incidents of disorder.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said: “Despite isolated incidents of disorder in the city centre prior to kick-off, today’s events at Old Trafford largely passed without police incident and I would like to thank the majority of the public for their cooperation throughout the day.

“Six arrests were made over the course of the day; five in relation to public order offences and one on suspicion of drug offences.

“These suspects remain in custody in cells in Greater Manchester for questioning this evening.

“Today was an important day for a lot of people with the return of capacity crowds at venues that have remained absent for such a long time, and I would like to thank the public, our officers and our partners from all agencies involved who helped make sure today was a safe and enjoyable affair for a vast majority of those concerned.”

Unverified video on Twitter appears to show people in a cafe watching on as a large group runs through the street outside.

Some can be seen throwing projectiles and one person is seen falling to the ground as the group continues moving.

One person inside remarks “Good job we’re in here” and police sirens sound as individuals outside clash.

An individual in a black top can be seen wielding a bin while someone else throws a chair.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal