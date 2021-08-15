Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – August 15

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 4:59 am
What the papers say – August 15 (PA)
What the papers say – August 15 (PA)

More fallout following the Plymouth shooting features in Sunday’s papers, along with the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

The Sunday Telegraph carries the views of Lord Stevens who says police should “trawl” social media accounts of people applying for firearms licences to prevent those with extremist views having access to weapons.

The Observer features messages from killer Jake Davison, with its main story saying residents in Kabul are “gripped by fear” as the Taliban captures more cities.

The Independent carries a picture from Afghanistan, and leads with a report suggesting parts of the so-called red wall areas of England will lose up to £1 billion of funding this year as the Government has not yet set up a replacement to the EU grants system.

The Sunday Times carries a report into the coronavirus pandemic, an investigation by the paper suggesting the World Health Organisation missed a chance to stop the virus after China campaigned to gain influence over the body’s decision-making.

And the Daily Star on Sunday carries news from an “egghead” suggesting civilisation is “down to drinking” and that “boozing is officially great”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal