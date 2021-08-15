Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Cinderella will have to be sold if it cannot open, says Andrew Lloyd Webber

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 11:48 am
Andrew Lloyd Webber (Nigel French/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he will have to sell his musical Cinderella to an American investor if it is not able to open.

Last month the world premiere of the new show was postponed until August 25 because of Covid-19 isolation protocols.

According to The Sunday Times, Lord Lloyd-Webber said the production “can’t go on with this stop-start”.

“If Cinderella can’t open, it will have to be sold to an American investor,” he said.

“I’m praying that it doesn’t have to be that way.”

The show had opened with an audience capacity of 50% after the impresario rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offer for the show to be included in the live events pilot scheme.

According to The Sunday Times, Lord Lloyd-Webber said he does not “believe the Government has really listened to our concerns, so I’m talking purely economics in the hope that they might listen”.

He added: “I met the chancellor (Rishi Sunak) last week and he made the point that the US didn’t have the furlough scheme, but of course the scheme hasn’t really helped live production.

“The difficulty is that if you have a show that has been off for a long time, you have to rehearse it.”

Lord Lloyd-Webber added: “Rishi is passionate about the creative arts. He knows the vital role they play in our economy as well as society, and he’s always looking at ways to support the sector and the people working in it.”

Written by The Crown star Emerald Fennell and starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cinderella is described as a “complete reinvention” of the classic fairytale, and is based on an original idea by Fennell.

