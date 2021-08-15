Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Plymouth shooting a reminder of how evil things can be on internet, says priest

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 12:58 pm
Parish priest David Way during a service at St Thomas’ Church in Plymouth, Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)
Plymouth’s mass shooting serves as a reminder of “just how evil things can be on the internet and on social media”, a religious figure in the local area has said.

Social media usage by gunman Jake Davison, 22, suggested an obsession with “incel” culture – meaning “involuntary celibate” – as well as an interest in guns and America.

Father David Way, the parish priest at St Thomas’ Church in Keyham, said that while he was not opposed to the internet nor social media, it can be a place for those with extremist views.

In a Sunday service at the church, which is near the scene of Thursday’s atrocity, Father David asked the congregation to pray for those fighting “harmful extremism, especially on social media”.

People attend a service at St Thomas' Church in Plymouth, Devon, where five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening
People attend a service at St Thomas’ Church in Plymouth (Ben Birchall/PA)

He told the PA news agency following the service: “It’s a real moment for us to realise just how evil things can be on the internet and on social media.

“I’m not opposed to social media or the internet, it’s been a wonderful tool, churches have survived through the lockdown period by streaming their services.

“But we have to reconnect that these extremist views which we see, and comments which people make to each other, can only end in a cycle of pain.

“Which then can end in this hurtful situation we are in today.”

Father David said there was “absolute shock and bewilderment” from local residents following the incident.

But he added: “We started to see anger come in as we found out about the gun licence and what had taken place.

“What I hope is we are now coming back to thinking about those who have lost loved ones.”

