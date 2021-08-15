Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Police in bio-hazard gear raid property in drug-supply investigation

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 7:56 pm Updated: August 15, 2021, 9:52 pm
Police officers in bio-hazard suits and breathing apparatus search a property in Brixton (Aaron Chown/PA)
Police officers in bio-hazard suits and breathing apparatus search a property in Brixton (Aaron Chown/PA)

Police officers in bio-hazard suits and breathing apparatus raided a property in Brixton as part of a police investigation into drug supply.

Dozens of officers were seen near the property in Acre Lane, Brixton, on Sunday.

Some wore protective overalls and breathing apparatus.

Brixton incident
A police officer in a bio-hazard suit and breathing apparatus is sprayed down by a member of the Territorial Support Group (TSG) (Aaron Chown/PA)

The search was executed alongside two other warrants, including one for a property on Lakeview Road, Streatham, as part of an intelligence-led investigation.

A video posted on Twitter showed a large number of officers and police vehicles nearby.

Brixton incident
Police vehicles in Brixton, south-west London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police in Lambeth conducted an operation to execute three warrants at residential properties in Acre Lane and Lakeview Road on Sunday August 15.

“The operation is part of an intelligence-led investigation into drugs supply and remains ongoing.

“The operation is not terror-related.”

The MetTaskforce twitter account, which includes the Territorial Support Group (TSG), posted: “TSG U22 were in Brixton today using their specialist skills in CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response) executing a drugs warrant.

“This was part of an intelligence-led operation and one of three properties searched.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]