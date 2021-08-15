Police in bio-hazard gear raid property in drug-supply investigation

Police officers in bio-hazard suits and breathing apparatus raided a property in Brixton as part of a police investigation into drug supply.

Dozens of officers were seen near the property in Acre Lane, Brixton, on Sunday.

Some wore protective overalls and breathing apparatus.

A police officer in a bio-hazard suit and breathing apparatus is sprayed down by a member of the Territorial Support Group (TSG) (Aaron Chown/PA)

The search was executed alongside two other warrants, including one for a property on Lakeview Road, Streatham, as part of an intelligence-led investigation.

A video posted on Twitter showed a large number of officers and police vehicles nearby.

Police vehicles in Brixton, south-west London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police in Lambeth conducted an operation to execute three warrants at residential properties in Acre Lane and Lakeview Road on Sunday August 15.

“The operation is part of an intelligence-led investigation into drugs supply and remains ongoing.

“The operation is not terror-related.”

The MetTaskforce twitter account, which includes the Territorial Support Group (TSG), posted: “TSG U22 were in Brixton today using their specialist skills in CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response) executing a drugs warrant.

“This was part of an intelligence-led operation and one of three properties searched.”