Monday, August 16th 2021
News / UK

What the papers say – August 16

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 1:20 am
What the papers say – August 16 (PA)
What the papers say – August 16 (PA)

The return to power of the Taliban, efforts to evacuate Britons from Afghanistan and questions over the futility of the war in the country dominate the nation’s front pages.

“Taliban rule returns to Afghanistan”, says the i, while The Guardian and Metro have the same stark front page headline of “The fall of Kabul”.

The Taliban is on the “brink of taking over Afghanistan” as President Ashraf Ghani flees the capital, the Financial Times reports.

“Triumphant Taliban take Kabul as president flees”, says The Times, while also reporting gun licence applicants face having their social media checked following the deadly shootings in Plymouth.

The Daily Telegraph also reports on the social media checks while leading with a headline of “The West flees as Kabul falls to Taliban”.

In light of the Taliban’s swift return to power after the long war in Afghanistan, the Daily Mail reflects on the 457 British military personnel who lost their lives there, asking “What the hell did they all die for?”

“Taliban sweeps to power as Afghan president flees”, says The Independent, while The Sun runs with “Escape from Kabul”

The Daily Mirror leads on the British military’s mission to “save 6,000 Brits” from Afghanistan after the Taliban entered the country’s capital.

And the Daily Express takes a similar angle with “Britons flee as Afghanistan falls”

The Daily Star, meanwhile, leads on the prospect of warm weather for Britain with the headline “Here comes the tum”.

