Police charge 23-year-old man with murder of pensioner in Notting Hill

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 3:58 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 4:32 pm
A police officer in a forensic suit at the scene of the stabbing in St Luke’s Road (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner who was found stabbed to death in Notting Hill.

Aaron Cook, 23, of St Luke’s Road, Notting Hill, west London, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of killing 76-year-old Bella Nicandro.

She was fatally injured at a home in St Luke’s Road at around 2.10pm on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bella Nicandro, who was stabbed to death in Notting Hill
Bella Nicandro, who was stabbed to death in Notting Hill (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Although they lived in the same road, the pair were not known to one another.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards said: “I know the death of Bella Nicandro will have caused a great deal of shock and distress for the local community in Notting Hill.

“Officers will be carrying out increased patrols during the next few days to provide a reassuring presence.

“Anyone who has any concerns or wants to talk to police should approach one of the officers or ring 101, or 999 in an emergency.

“My thoughts are with Bella’s family at this difficult time.”

Cook will next appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

