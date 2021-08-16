Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021
News / UK

What the papers say – August 17

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 12:08 am
What the papers say – August 17 (PA)
What the papers say – August 17 (PA)

The desperate scenes in Afghanistan feature on almost all of the country’s front pages, with some questioning the actions of US President Joe Biden.

The Guardian says that it is “chaos in Kabul as thousands struggle to flee the Taliban”, in a stark front page echoed by The Independent.

Metro shows hundreds of Afghans trying to cram onto a US air force jet to escape Kabul and calls it “The flight from hell”, while the i reflects that for desperate Afghans there is “No way out”.

The Daily Mirror splashes with a photo from inside a US jet crammed with hundreds of people.

Meanwhile, The Sun turns up the heat on the US President over the withdrawal, calling him “Joke Biden”.

And the Daily Mail accuses the American leader of washing his hands of the country, while quoting Mr Biden as saying the chaos there is the “Afghans’ own fault” after the refusal of leaders and the military to stand up to the Taliban.

“Biden defends America’s flight”, says The Daily Telegraph, which also reports energy bills could soar under a “green gas hydrogen homes plan”.

The Times also features those two stories on its front page, while the Financial Times leads on the “chaos” engulfing Kabul airport.

And the Daily Express leads on Boris Johnson ordering an extra 200 paratroopers into Afghanistan to “save thousands of Britons” who are fleeing from Taliban forces.

In other news, the Daily Star says Russians space workers have accused a fellow astronaut of drilling a hole in the space station so her return to Earth would be postponed.

