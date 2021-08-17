Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Parents want online safety added to school curriculum, study shows

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 3:27 pm
File photo dated 21/08/14 of a child using a laptop computer. Big tech firms must accept responsibility for allowing online child sexual abuse, with law enforcement agencies “overwhelmed” by the number of cases, a police chief has said. Norfolk Chief Constable Simon Bailey said too many parents still have a “laissez-faire attitude” to what their children do in their bedrooms, warning of the risks of unfiltered access to the web. Issue date: Monday February 8, 2021.
Parents believe that digital wellness and online safety should be a part of the school curriculum as fears grow about young people being exposed to scams, research suggests.

A study from cybersecurity firm McAfee found that UK parents were worried about their children sharing personal information, accessing illegal content and encountering cyberbullying and misinformation.

As a result, nearly half of those surveyed (43%) said they thought digital wellness and protection should be taught in the classroom.

It also found that as a result of these concerns, more than a third of parents (36%) said they were taking steps to better protect their family by discussing safe online behaviour with their children and a further 19% said they had invested in online security protection.

The majority of students spent much of the last school year studying virtually and digital skills become increasingly important for future career paths.

Ahead of children returning to school for the new academic year, McAfee said it had chosen to publish advice for parents on how to better prepare children for going online.

It encourages parents to prepare any school-used devices by making sure the software on each of them is up to date, as well as refreshing account passwords.

It also suggests teaching children about fake news and misinformation, and how to spot them by questioning the content they see online to determine whether it is credible.

“Getting students back to school safely is an imperative for parents after the disruptions of the last school year,” Antony Demetriades, McAfee vice president of marketing said.

“We know that many parents have become more aware of the need for their children to be protected online, and are looking to schools to help them educate their children about safe online behaviour.

“However, it’s good to see that many are now doing the same at home, too. At McAfee, we know the importance of digital wellness and are here to help parents and teachers educate themselves and their children.”

