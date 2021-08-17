Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

‘Absurd’ excuses from employers for not paying minimum wage revealed

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 4:33 pm
National Minimum Wage (Dominic Lipinski/PA).
“My accountant and I speak a different language” and “she only makes teas” are some of the excuses employers used to not pay staff the National Minimum Wage in the past financial year, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has revealed.

The hourly rate varies depending on age and experience. Most employers comply with this rate, but the tax regulator has highlighted some “ridiculous” attempts to get around the legal requirement.

One employer claimed it is part of UK culture not to pay young workers for the first three months so they can “prove their worth”. Another said they only pay workers when they are serving customers in the shop, not when they are “just on standby”.

Other excuses included the employer believing non-British workers do not have the right to be paid the minimum wage, while another said their workers “like to think of themselves as being self-employed and the National Minimum Wage does not apply to people who work for themselves”.

One employer even had staff sign a contract saying that they will not be paid the minimum wage.

Steve Timewell, director of individuals and small business compliance, HMRC, said: “This list shows some of the excuses provided to our enforcement officers by less scrupulous businesses. Being underpaid is no joke for workers, so we always apply the law and take action. Workers cannot be asked or told to sign-away their rights.”

Mr Timewell added: “Any employer deliberately or unapologetically underpaying their staff will face hefty fines and other enforcement action.”

HMRC did not name any of the employers or companies behind the excuses.

The National Minimum Wage starts at £4.30 an hour for an apprentice and £4.62 per hour for those aged under 18, rising to £6.56 for those aged 18 to 20, £8.36 for those aged 21 to 22 and £8.91 per hour for anyone aged 23 or over.

Earlier this month the HMRC revealed that 191 companies, including John Lewis, Pret A Manger and The Body Shop, failed to pay £2.1 million to more than 34,000 workers between 2011 and 2018.

New research last month also found that around 3.7 million people are “trapped” in low-paid and insecure work, often receiving less than 24 hours’ notice for their shifts.

The Living Wage Foundation said its analysis of official figures showed that almost half of insecure, low-paid workers were away from work, mainly due to being furloughed, during the height of the Covid crisis, compared to fewer than a fifth of other workers.

