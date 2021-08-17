Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 13, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 14-17) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 312 local areas in England, 197 (63%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 114 (37%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Hull continues to have the highest rate, with 1,619 new cases in the seven days to August 13 – the equivalent of 624.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 582.7 in the seven days to August 6.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the second highest rate, up from 284.3 to 558.9, with 690 new cases.

Mansfield in Nottinghamshire has the third highest rate, up from 501.1 to 551.4, with 603 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Sedgemoor (up from 284.3 to 558.9)

Isle of Wight (129.3 to 373.9)

Herefordshire (137.9 to 257.7)

Thanet (193.7 to 304.7)

Ryedale (208.5 to 309.2)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 17 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 13; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 6.

Hull, 624.8, (1619), 582.7, (1510)

Sedgemoor, 558.9, (690), 284.3, (351)

Mansfield, 551.4, (603), 501.1, (548)

Peterborough, 518.7, (1051), 440.7, (893)

Torbay, 494.8, (674), 483.8, (659)

Exeter, 484.5, (646), 596.3, (795)

North East Lincolnshire, 450.5, (718), 480.7, (766)

Ashfield, 447.3, (574), 416.1, (534)

Brighton and Hove, 442.2, (1290), 473.4, (1381)

Lincoln, 440.8, (441), 619.7, (620)

Blaby, 439.4, (448), 411.0, (419)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 414.4, (1645), 486.4, (1931)

Kettering, 401.1, (410), 358.1, (366)

Blackpool, 400.3, (554), 492.1, (681)

Rotherham, 399.3, (1058), 375.5, (995)

Erewash, 398.0, (459), 350.3, (404)

Leicester, 397.7, (1408), 381.6, (1351)

Calderdale, 396.3, (838), 393.5, (832)

North Devon, 396.3, (389), 329.0, (323)

Bristol, 396.0, (1845), 411.7, (1918)

Derby, 396.0, (1017), 339.2, (871)

Leeds, 394.1, (3148), 401.4, (3206)

Oadby and Wigston, 392.6, (225), 389.1, (223)

North Lincolnshire, 391.9, (677), 364.7, (630)

Plymouth, 386.5, (1016), 442.9, (1164)

Nottingham, 385.6, (1300), 370.5, (1249)

St. Helens, 383.8, (695), 338.5, (613)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 383.6, (2208), 327.2, (1883)

North Kesteven, 381.7, (451), 404.6, (478)

Sheffield, 381.2, (2246), 464.3, (2736)

Swindon, 380.9, (849), 353.1, (787)

Gloucester, 379.3, (492), 357.0, (463)

Knowsley, 379.1, (578), 369.3, (563)

Teignbridge, 376.9, (509), 322.1, (435)

Cambridge, 375.8, (470), 423.8, (530)

Doncaster, 375.0, (1173), 345.0, (1079)

Isle of Wight, 373.9, (532), 129.3, (184)

Solihull, 370.6, (806), 355.9, (774)

Wakefield, 370.3, (1302), 367.5, (1292)

Crawley, 369.9, (416), 329.9, (371)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 368.6, (419), 395.0, (449)

Norwich, 367.1, (522), 446.6, (635)

Southampton, 367.0, (928), 387.2, (979)

East Lindsey, 365.4, (519), 335.8, (477)

Cheltenham, 365.4, (424), 370.6, (430)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 365.0, (670), 349.2, (641)

Barrow-in-Furness, 364.2, (243), 301.2, (201)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 363.1, (1246), 358.4, (1230)

Liverpool, 362.9, (1816), 362.3, (1813)

Bolsover, 361.6, (294), 391.1, (318)

Gosport, 361.4, (306), 270.4, (229)

Rugby, 358.8, (397), 297.3, (329)

Lambeth, 356.1, (1146), 365.7, (1177)

Stevenage, 354.1, (312), 307.6, (271)

Salford, 353.6, (929), 389.8, (1024)

Barnsley, 351.1, (871), 343.9, (853)

Northampton, 350.0, (785), 326.8, (733)

Middlesbrough, 349.6, (494), 403.4, (570)

Hertsmere, 347.0, (366), 305.3, (322)

Reading, 346.8, (556), 322.4, (517)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 345.4, (340), 246.9, (243)

Wandsworth, 344.5, (1136), 345.4, (1139)

Portsmouth, 343.7, (738), 335.8, (721)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 342.9, (447), 303.7, (396)

Manchester, 340.6, (1893), 344.8, (1916)

Harborough, 340.2, (325), 336.0, (321)

Wolverhampton, 339.6, (898), 319.2, (844)

East Cambridgeshire, 338.2, (305), 291.7, (263)

Broxbourne, 338.1, (330), 307.4, (300)

Charnwood, 337.0, (635), 302.5, (570)

Warrington, 336.7, (705), 320.0, (670)

Trafford, 334.6, (795), 298.4, (709)

Dartford, 334.1, (381), 266.5, (304)

South Gloucestershire, 333.9, (961), 307.5, (885)

Great Yarmouth, 333.7, (331), 315.5, (313)

Harlow, 333.4, (291), 296.7, (259)

Cannock Chase, 332.1, (337), 273.9, (278)

Oldham, 331.6, (788), 346.3, (823)

Stockport, 331.1, (974), 326.0, (959)

Copeland, 330.7, (225), 326.3, (222)

East Devon, 328.2, (486), 321.4, (476)

Preston, 328.1, (473), 307.3, (443)

Kirklees, 326.8, (1442), 349.2, (1541)

Mid Devon, 324.2, (270), 323.0, (269)

St Albans, 322.8, (482), 257.2, (384)

Birmingham, 322.7, (3680), 337.0, (3843)

York, 322.3, (680), 334.1, (705)

Gedling, 322.2, (381), 367.9, (435)

Wyre, 321.9, (364), 280.4, (317)

Newark and Sherwood, 321.6, (396), 346.0, (426)

Tamworth, 321.3, (247), 312.2, (240)

Sandwell, 320.3, (1054), 326.7, (1075)

Southwark, 320.0, (1024), 300.9, (963)

Eastleigh, 318.8, (432), 329.1, (446)

Lewisham, 318.4, (972), 311.8, (952)

Redcar and Cleveland, 317.0, (435), 368.7, (506)

North West Leicestershire, 316.8, (332), 272.9, (286)

Walsall, 316.3, (907), 298.2, (855)

South Kesteven, 316.3, (453), 300.2, (430)

Tameside, 314.8, (715), 295.4, (671)

Woking, 314.0, (314), 251.0, (251)

Luton, 312.8, (668), 317.5, (678)

South Cambridgeshire, 312.6, (503), 289.6, (466)

North Tyneside, 311.7, (651), 296.4, (619)

Coventry, 311.6, (1182), 284.7, (1080)

Stroud, 310.2, (375), 282.9, (342)

Bradford, 310.1, (1681), 321.0, (1740)

Worthing, 309.8, (343), 291.7, (323)

Dover, 309.7, (367), 216.0, (256)

South Derbyshire, 309.5, (339), 297.7, (326)

Bassetlaw, 309.4, (366), 394.0, (466)

Ryedale, 309.2, (172), 208.5, (116)

Newham, 309.1, (1098), 293.9, (1044)

Telford and Wrekin, 308.8, (560), 238.8, (433)

Eastbourne, 308.7, (319), 210.0, (217)

Dorset, 308.3, (1171), 304.6, (1157)

Ealing, 307.9, (1048), 307.0, (1045)

Dudley, 305.2, (984), 298.1, (961)

Stoke-on-Trent, 305.1, (783), 273.6, (702)

Thanet, 304.7, (431), 193.7, (274)

Guildford, 304.6, (458), 216.8, (326)

Mid Sussex, 304.3, (463), 298.4, (454)

Croydon, 303.9, (1181), 314.2, (1221)

Bromsgrove, 302.3, (304), 296.3, (298)

Islington, 302.3, (750), 279.3, (693)

Gravesham, 302.2, (323), 312.5, (334)

Sefton, 301.2, (831), 291.4, (804)

Tower Hamlets, 300.9, (999), 288.3, (957)

South Ribble, 300.7, (334), 233.2, (259)

Amber Valley, 299.6, (386), 260.0, (335)

Slough, 299.5, (448), 250.0, (374)

Bedford, 299.4, (523), 309.1, (540)

Stockton-on-Tees, 299.4, (591), 337.9, (667)

Boston, 299.3, (212), 338.8, (240)

Bury, 297.3, (567), 307.8, (587)

Halton, 296.7, (385), 298.2, (387)

Rushcliffe, 295.7, (359), 386.3, (469)

Surrey Heath, 294.8, (263), 241.0, (215)

Welwyn Hatfield, 294.6, (365), 281.7, (349)

West Lindsey, 294.2, (283), 290.1, (279)

Torridge, 294.0, (202), 291.0, (200)

Reigate and Banstead, 293.5, (438), 284.8, (425)

Wirral, 293.2, (951), 273.8, (888)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 289.1, (887), 319.1, (979)

Milton Keynes, 289.0, (781), 296.8, (802)

Corby, 288.8, (211), 282.0, (206)

Ribble Valley, 288.6, (179), 237.0, (147)

Hyndburn, 288.4, (234), 234.2, (190)

Shropshire, 288.2, (938), 199.4, (649)

Selby, 287.9, (264), 317.3, (291)

Cherwell, 287.8, (437), 229.2, (348)

Merton, 287.2, (593), 303.7, (627)

Chichester, 287.2, (349), 294.6, (358)

Bath and North East Somerset, 286.7, (563), 305.6, (600)

Adur, 286.7, (184), 305.4, (196)

Harrogate, 286.6, (463), 279.2, (451)

High Peak, 286.1, (265), 271.0, (251)

Hackney and City of London, 285.7, (834), 284.7, (831)

South Hams, 285.4, (251), 252.4, (222)

Fareham, 285.4, (332), 258.7, (301)

Daventry, 284.1, (247), 309.4, (269)

Wiltshire, 283.3, (1428), 258.9, (1305)

Redditch, 282.8, (242), 300.3, (257)

Brent, 282.2, (925), 300.2, (984)

Spelthorne, 281.4, (281), 229.3, (229)

Oxford, 281.0, (426), 281.7, (427)

East Hertfordshire, 280.7, (426), 355.8, (540)

East Staffordshire, 280.3, (339), 251.4, (304)

Rochdale, 279.9, (626), 284.4, (636)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 279.6, (423), 267.1, (404)

Scarborough, 278.7, (303), 288.8, (314)

Watford, 278.4, (269), 315.7, (305)

Hartlepool, 278.1, (261), 298.4, (280)

East Northamptonshire, 277.6, (264), 211.3, (201)

Sutton, 277.3, (576), 285.0, (592)

South Staffordshire, 276.8, (311), 283.9, (319)

Basingstoke and Deane, 276.2, (491), 254.3, (452)

Kingston upon Thames, 275.8, (494), 263.5, (472)

Test Valley, 275.2, (350), 223.3, (284)

Haringey, 274.8, (732), 259.4, (691)

Wellingborough, 274.7, (220), 313.4, (251)

Wokingham, 271.4, (472), 225.9, (393)

Wigan, 271.2, (897), 240.7, (796)

Elmbridge, 271.1, (372), 279.9, (384)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 270.8, (351), 219.1, (284)

Barking and Dagenham, 270.4, (579), 249.9, (535)

Runnymede, 270.1, (244), 204.8, (185)

Gateshead, 269.9, (545), 253.0, (511)

Fylde, 269.7, (219), 320.2, (260)

Epsom and Ewell, 269.1, (218), 222.2, (180)

Tewkesbury, 269.1, (260), 288.7, (279)

Cheshire West and Chester, 269.0, (925), 260.6, (896)

North Warwickshire, 268.9, (176), 259.7, (170)

Broxtowe, 268.7, (308), 316.7, (363)

Chorley, 268.4, (319), 222.1, (264)

Medway, 268.3, (749), 286.6, (800)

Brentwood, 268.0, (207), 264.1, (204)

Allerdale, 267.8, (262), 239.2, (234)

Darlington, 267.2, (287), 297.9, (320)

West Devon, 267.2, (150), 185.3, (104)

North East Derbyshire, 267.1, (273), 302.3, (309)

Huntingdonshire, 266.5, (477), 271.0, (485)

Rushmoor, 265.9, (251), 208.7, (197)

North Somerset, 265.8, (573), 211.1, (455)

Havant, 265.2, (335), 250.1, (316)

Bexley, 265.1, (661), 241.9, (603)

Harrow, 264.7, (668), 282.2, (712)

North Hertfordshire, 264.5, (353), 287.7, (384)

Somerset West and Taunton, 264.4, (411), 244.5, (380)

Horsham, 264.0, (384), 255.0, (371)

Dacorum, 263.7, (410), 248.9, (387)

Warwick, 263.6, (382), 266.4, (386)

Hounslow, 262.7, (714), 275.2, (748)

Wyre Forest, 262.0, (265), 256.1, (259)

Buckinghamshire, 260.8, (1427), 236.9, (1296)

South Holland, 260.8, (250), 208.6, (200)

Northumberland, 260.0, (842), 252.0, (816)

Breckland, 259.8, (367), 238.6, (337)

Lancaster, 259.3, (384), 229.5, (340)

Hillingdon, 258.9, (800), 256.0, (791)

Three Rivers, 258.6, (243), 273.5, (257)

Folkestone and Hythe, 258.6, (293), 194.1, (220)

Waltham Forest, 257.8, (714), 258.2, (715)

Greenwich, 257.8, (745), 274.0, (792)

Herefordshire, 257.7, (499), 137.9, (267)

Bracknell Forest, 256.9, (319), 254.5, (316)

South Tyneside, 256.7, (388), 272.6, (412)

County Durham, 256.6, (1368), 253.2, (1350)

Uttlesford, 256.6, (238), 257.7, (239)

Lichfield, 256.5, (271), 272.6, (288)

South Northamptonshire, 255.5, (244), 216.8, (207)

Redbridge, 254.9, (779), 255.8, (782)

Barnet, 252.1, (1006), 248.9, (993)

Central Bedfordshire, 252.0, (741), 228.5, (672)

Havering, 250.9, (654), 276.2, (720)

Fenland, 250.8, (256), 215.5, (220)

Castle Point, 250.8, (227), 173.4, (157)

Burnley, 250.7, (224), 303.3, (271)

Waverley, 250.5, (317), 218.9, (277)

Mendip, 249.4, (290), 226.2, (263)

Cotswold, 248.2, (224), 177.3, (160)

Winchester, 247.8, (312), 218.4, (275)

West Berkshire, 246.7, (391), 225.9, (358)

Cheshire East, 246.2, (952), 247.8, (958)

Arun, 245.8, (396), 232.7, (375)

West Oxfordshire, 243.4, (272), 175.4, (196)

Melton, 243.2, (125), 188.7, (97)

Stafford, 243.0, (335), 206.0, (284)

Canterbury, 242.9, (405), 188.9, (315)

Epping Forest, 242.9, (321), 267.1, (353)

South Norfolk, 242.5, (347), 275.4, (394)

Hastings, 242.0, (224), 190.2, (176)

Basildon, 240.5, (451), 226.1, (424)

Richmondshire, 240.1, (129), 266.1, (143)

West Suffolk, 239.7, (425), 224.5, (398)

Rossendale, 239.4, (171), 219.8, (157)

New Forest, 239.4, (430), 271.6, (488)

Kensington and Chelsea, 239.1, (375), 238.4, (374)

Bromley, 238.9, (795), 243.7, (811)

Sunderland, 238.6, (663), 264.5, (735)

Colchester, 238.3, (470), 251.5, (496)

Wealden, 236.6, (385), 189.3, (308)

Thurrock, 235.9, (414), 239.8, (421)

Hart, 235.6, (230), 268.4, (262)

Tunbridge Wells, 235.4, (280), 214.4, (255)

Enfield, 233.5, (779), 208.6, (696)

Southend-on-Sea, 233.1, (426), 244.6, (447)

Worcester, 232.4, (233), 258.3, (259)

Pendle, 232.2, (214), 259.4, (239)

Craven, 230.2, (132), 245.9, (141)

Lewes, 229.9, (238), 219.3, (227)

South Somerset, 229.4, (387), 214.6, (362)

Broadland, 228.9, (302), 235.0, (310)

West Lancashire, 228.8, (262), 303.9, (348)

East Hampshire, 228.5, (283), 211.6, (262)

Ashford, 228.2, (299), 222.9, (292)

Tonbridge and Malling, 227.8, (302), 202.9, (269)

South Oxfordshire, 226.7, (326), 187.1, (269)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 226.1, (342), 182.5, (276)

Stratford-on-Avon, 225.8, (299), 253.0, (335)

Maldon, 223.2, (146), 198.8, (130)

Vale of White Horse, 222.6, (307), 204.5, (282)

Tandridge, 222.5, (197), 290.3, (257)

Derbyshire Dales, 222.3, (161), 283.1, (205)

Westminster, 220.9, (596), 209.4, (565)

Mole Valley, 220.5, (193), 222.7, (195)

Rutland, 219.9, (89), 227.3, (92)

Wychavon, 216.7, (284), 218.9, (287)

Maidstone, 216.6, (375), 244.9, (424)

Chesterfield, 215.4, (226), 227.8, (239)

Bolton, 214.4, (618), 199.1, (574)

South Lakeland, 211.6, (222), 170.6, (179)

Malvern Hills, 207.7, (165), 127.1, (101)

Carlisle, 207.3, (225), 152.0, (165)

Camden, 207.1, (579), 231.1, (646)

Braintree, 205.1, (314), 201.8, (309)

Richmond upon Thames, 204.4, (405), 240.7, (477)

Chelmsford, 201.6, (362), 208.3, (374)

Sevenoaks, 199.4, (242), 199.4, (242)

Mid Suffolk, 199.3, (209), 163.1, (171)

Hambleton, 199.1, (183), 241.5, (222)

Blackburn with Darwen, 194.0, (291), 180.0, (270)

Tendring, 191.4, (282), 190.0, (280)

Swale, 188.7, (285), 151.0, (228)

Forest of Dean, 181.4, (158), 183.7, (160)

Ipswich, 178.0, (242), 206.6, (281)

East Suffolk, 177.3, (444), 196.5, (492)

Rochford, 173.5, (152), 165.5, (145)

Eden, 165.6, (89), 102.3, (55)

Rother, 164.4, (159), 138.5, (134)

Babergh, 151.0, (140), 146.7, (136)

North Norfolk, 125.5, (132), 146.4, (154)