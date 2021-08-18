News / UK Train fare rises since 2010 By Press Association August 18, 2021, 7:37 am Updated: August 18, 2021, 8:47 am People queuing for train tickets (Katie Collins/PA) The increase in Britain’s train fares changes every year. Here are the average annual rises since 2010. Figures for 2010-2020 were given by the Rail Delivery Group. No confirmed figures were published for England and Wales in 2021. (PA Graphics) 2010: 1.1% 2011: 6.2% 2012: 5.9% 2013: 3.9% 2014: 2.8% 2015: 2.2% 2016: 1.1% 2017: 2.3% 2018: 3.4% 2019: 3.1% 2020: 2.7% 2021: Around 2.6% in England and Wales. In Scotland, peak and off-peak tickets rose by 1.6% and 0.6% respectively. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close