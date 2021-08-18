Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

What rail fare can I expect to pay on my route next year?

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 10:57 am
Rail fares will increase again next year (PA)
Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across Britain in 2022, including in Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’s Welwyn Hatfield seat.

Increases are based on a possible rise of 4.8%, which is July’s Retail Prices Index measure of inflation plus one percentage point.

This was the policy used for the 2021 rise in fares in England and Wales.

Brighton station
An annual season ticket from Brighton to London could hit £5,353 next year (Adam Davy/PA)

Scotland also previously linked increases to RPI, but it used a different policy this year.

No announcements have been made about what will happen in 2022.

The table compares the cost of annual season tickets bought today and after a 4.8% rise.

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

An aerial image of Liverpool Lime Street station
Annual tickets from Liverpool to Manchester could potentially go up by £132 in 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

ROUTE – TODAY – AFTER 4.8% RISE – INCREASE

Woking to London – £3,528 – £3,697 – £169

Tweedbank to Edinburgh – £2,948 – £3,090 – £142

Brighton to London (any route) – £5,108 – £5,353 – £245

Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,084 – £2,184 – £100

Neath to Cardiff – £1,852 – £1,941 – £89

A platform at Cardiff Central station
Annual season tickets between Cardiff and Neath could reach £1,941 next year (David Davies/PA)

Welwyn Garden City to London – £3,180 – £3,333 – £153

Liverpool to Manchester (any route) – £2,760 – £2,892 – £132

Gloucester to Birmingham (any route) – £4,468 – £4,682 – £214

Bangor to Llandudno – £1,232 – £1,291 – £59

Edinburgh to Glasgow (any route) – £4,268 – £4,473 – £205

