Wednesday, August 18th 2021
News / UK

Woman charged with murder of two-year-old boy

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 3:01 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 3:16 pm
Reid Steele, two, who died in hospital after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend (South Wales Police/PA)
A woman has been charged with the murder of a two-year-old boy who died in hospital after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend.

Reid Steele died on August 12 at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and was described as a “super happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent” child by his family.

Natalie Steele, 31, understood to be Reid’s mother, was charged with murder.

South Wales Police said Steele, of Broadlands, will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, said: “This is a harrowing case for all concerned and my thoughts go out to Reid’s family who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“Legal proceedings are now live, and whilst I appreciate there are concerns in the community, I would urge people to refrain from speculating on social media.

“Our investigation continues, and anybody who thinks they may have relevant information is urged to make contact.”

