Teenagers to face crown court following alleged bottom slapping incident

Two teenage women charged over a fracas outside a nightclub after a man was allegedly slapped on the bottom will face crown court.

Scarlett Bareham and Fiona Hoyle, both 19, are accused of affray over the incident, which took place in a popular night out district in Portsmouth.

Prosecutors say the incident was sparked after a woman challenged a group after a man was slapped on the bottom.

The pair appeared at a brief hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Bareham, from Havant, also faces a charge of sexual assault.

Hoyle, from Southsea, is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both entered no pleas to the charges and the case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court.

They were bailed and are expected to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 20.

Another woman, Hannah Phillips, 20, from Havant, is also charged over the incident.

She appeared at the same court earlier on Wednesday and her case was adjourned to September 2.