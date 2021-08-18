Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Teenagers to face crown court following alleged bottom slapping incident

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 3:39 pm
A general view of Portsmouth Crown Court in Portsmouth (Chris Ison/PA)
Two teenage women charged over a fracas outside a nightclub after a man was allegedly slapped on the bottom will face crown court.

Scarlett Bareham and Fiona Hoyle, both 19, are accused of affray over the incident, which took place in a popular night out district in Portsmouth.

Prosecutors say the incident was sparked after a woman challenged a group after a man was slapped on the bottom.

The pair appeared at a brief hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Bareham, from Havant, also faces a charge of sexual assault.

Hoyle, from Southsea, is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both entered no pleas to the charges and the case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court.

They were bailed and are expected to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 20.

Another woman, Hannah Phillips, 20, from Havant, is also charged over the incident.

She appeared at the same court earlier on Wednesday and her case was adjourned to September 2.

