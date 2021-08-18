Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Harry and Meghan thriving ahead of ‘era of visibility’, says author

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 3:42 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their royal duties for a life in the US (Paul Edwards/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the “thrive” chapter of their lives and entering a new “era of visibility”, the co-author of Finding Freedom has said.

Harry and Meghan have been on parenting leave since the birth of their daughter Lili in June, but are “really excited” for the next steps in their public life, Omid Scobie told People magazine.

Scobie’s book, written with fellow reporter Carolyn Durand, about Harry and Meghan is being republished in paperback on August 31 with a new epilogue.

Royal visit to Africa – Day Ten
Harry and Meghan in South Africa in 2019 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scobie told People magazine: “Meghan famously spoke about that it was not enough to survive – we are now in the thrive chapter.”

He described the couple as being in a healthier place as they enter “the era of visibility” and prepare to develop their in-person work with their Archewell Foundation this autumn.

The Queen’s grandson Harry and former Suits actress Meghan released a lengthy statement through the Archewell website on Tuesday, expressing their heartbreak over the state of the “exceptionally fragile” world and saying they had been left speechless by the crisis in Afghanistan.

The couple, who quit royal duties for a life in the US, urged global leaders to speed up humanitarian talks and asked people to support charities trying to help those in need.

During the Sussexes’ official tour to Africa in 2019, Meghan told television documentary makers about the pressures of royal life.

“It’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive,” she said.

Commonwealth Day 2020
The Sussexes on their final official public royal engagement before stepping down from royal duties in 2020 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Three months later, the Sussexes issued a bombshell statement, declaring they intended to step down as senior royals.

Since then the couple have shocked the monarchy with their Oprah interview, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, the institution of failing to support a suicidal Meghan, and touching on troubled relationships with the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

Harry and Meghan have signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Spotify and Netflix to fund their new life in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California.

The duke is set to publish his memoirs in 2022 – the year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – with the royal family braced for the fallout.

