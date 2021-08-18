Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Northern Ireland Secretary meets with group representing army veterans

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 8:29 pm
Brandon Lewis has met a group which represents army veterans (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has met with a group representing army veterans.

The Northern Ireland Veterans Movement (NIVM) has supported the UK Government’s bid to introduce a statute of limitations on Troubles-era legacy killings.

In a statement, NIVM said the statute of limitations combined with an end to legal aid and the funding of legacy cases would stop an “expensive and deeply flawed propaganda offensive”.

“There will be no more show trials, no more legacy inquests costing millions of pounds, no more hugely expensive police enquiries directed at the security forces,” they added.

“With that guarantee in place, we will bring our full strength and influence to bear in support of any proposed legislation.”

Last month, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.

The proposals, which Boris Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles”, would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.

The plan has been heavily criticised by all the main political parties in Northern Ireland, as well as the Irish Government and a range of victims and survivors groups.

A UK Government spokesman said: “The Government is committed to continuing engagement with a range of stakeholders to find a way forward on legacy issues that focuses on reconciliation, delivers better outcomes for victims and ends the cycle of investigations that is not working for anyone.”

