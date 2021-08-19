Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – August 19

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 3:49 am
What the papers say – August 19 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 19 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s papers are led by political finger-pointing over the Taliban-takeover of Afghanistan.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Metro report MPs have “lambasted” Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the “humiliating” failures in Britain’s “intelligence and preparation” for the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

The Daily Express says the PM backed his handling of the crisis, insisting the withdrawal of US troops made it impossible for the UK to maintain a military presence in the country.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times lead with MPs and peers uniting in condemnation of US President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab failed to make a “crucial phone call” to seek urgent help airlifting translators out of Afghanistan, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Star asks what Afghan civilians “did to deserve this?”

The i describes the scene in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul as “Hell on Earth”, while The Independent uses its front page to call for refugees from the country to be brought to the UK.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads with futures exchange operator CME making a 16 billion dollar (£11.68 billion) offer for rival Cboe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal