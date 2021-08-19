Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Tube passengers warned of severe disruption if strikes go ahead

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 1:01 pm
Planned strikes by London Underground drivers will cause severe disruption if they go ahead, Transport for London has warned (Ian West/PA)
Planned strikes by London Underground drivers will cause severe disruption if they go ahead, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are due to walk out for 24 hours from noon on Tuesday August 24 and Thursday August 26 in a dispute over the grade of Night Tube drivers.

TfL said if this happens it will mean a significantly reduced service on all Tube lines for most of the week.

Passengers would be advised to complete their journeys by 1pm on the two strike dates.

The RMT claims the decision to scrap the separate pay grade for Night Tube drivers will destroy the work/life balance of 3,000 London Underground drivers.

A strike planned for earlier this month was called off after progress in talks.

Further discussions will take place at the conciliation service Acas on Friday.

Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, said: “We have made changes to the way we roster drivers to help us provide a regular Tube service.

“They have also helped to create more flexibility for many of our drivers and have resulted in no job losses.

“We have been able to return the Waterloo & City line to service as a result of these changes, and they will help as we continue to work on fully restoring other parts of the Tube service.

“Our drivers have been vital in keeping the Tube running during the pandemic, ensuring that key workers could move around the city during the lockdowns and helping fuel London’s recovery in more recent weeks.

“This new arrangement means that all drivers have been given the opportunity for full-time work and long-term job certainty, while Londoners can continue to rely on the regularity of Tube services.

“I urge the RMT to withdraw this action and to continue engaging with the constructive discussions we have been having in recent weeks so that we can avoid this unnecessary disruption to Londoners going about their daily lives.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our planned action remains on as scheduled.

“We have further talks at‎ Acas with London Underground tomorrow and we will go into those negotiations in a positive frame of mind, seeking an agreement that protects both jobs and work/life balance for our members.”

