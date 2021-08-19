Images of Queen behind the lens released for World Photography Day

The royal family has marked World Photography Day by sharing images of the Queen behind the lens.

Among the pictures on the monarchy’s social media was one of the head of state taking photographs with a yellow camera during a visit to the South Sea islands of Tuvalu in 1982, with the Duke of Edinburgh at her side.

She was also seen snapping away on a tour to the Lindsay Park Stud in South Australia in 1977, again with her trademark white gloves on.

This #WorldPhotographyDay, here are a few moments where The Queen has been pictured behind the lens 📸 pic.twitter.com/kGZe9VdOzP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 19, 2021

In another picture, she helped a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne to operate an old-fashioned camera.

“This #WorldPhotographyDay, here are a few moments where The Queen has been pictured behind the lens,” the royal family’s Twitter account said.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a keen photographer and usually takes the images released to mark her children’s birthdays.

The Cambridges celebrated World Photography Day by highlighting the work of the young finalists in Kate’s Hold Still lockdown photography project.

Photography has an amazing ability to create a lasting record of what we have all experienced & are experiencing. That’s why this #WorldPhotographyDay we wanted to celebrate the youth of the #HoldStill2020 photography project and share images from the youngest finalists. pic.twitter.com/MIyBJJqFlr — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 19, 2021

“Photography has an amazing ability to create a lasting record of what we have all experienced & are experiencing,” a message on their @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account said.