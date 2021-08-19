Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Public warned over Covid Pass text message scam

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 4:35 pm
(PA)
(PA)

A new text message scam is targeting people’s credit card details by posing as the NHS and asking for payment in order to create a Covid Pass, experts have warned.

Cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes has published details of the scam and urged the public to be wary of text messages containing links and asking for payment details.

It follows a spike in fraudulent messages from cybercriminals posing as parcel delivery firms during lockdown and coinciding with the rise in online shopping, with the alerts claiming a small processing fee is needed to be paid in order to release a package for delivery.

This latest scam involves a text message containing a link to a website mimicking the official NHS website, which asks users to input the exact name registered with their GP surgery, as well as their home address.

Screenshot of a webpage used as part of a scam targeting credit card details by posing as the NHS asking for payment to process a Covid Pass application
The fraudulent website has been designed to look identical to an official NHS page (Malwarebytes)

It then shows a screen asking for credit card details, falsely claiming a £4.99 payment is needed to “process your Covid Pass application”.

An NHS Covid Pass or vaccine certificate is used to show a person has had both doses of a coronavirus vaccination and are available to everyone in the UK through the official NHS app or website and does not require any payment.

They can be used to gain entry into domestic venues asking for proof of vaccination as well as for overseas travel.

“This attack is aimed at residents of the UK. It makes use of social engineering in a similar fashion to other pandemic-themed SMS texts, with a strong psychological aspect tied in for good measure,” Malwarebytes said in a blog post on the scam.

“It’s important to note that the UK does have an actual Covid Pass system in place. There’s a proper process in place, and it doesn’t involve handing money over to random websites. It’s also worth noting there’s been a number of other scams along these same lines.

“Should you receive one of these text messages, you can safely ignore it and report for spam while you’re at it.”

