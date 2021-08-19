Former MP Jared O’Mara charged with fraud over invoices

A former MP is facing fraud charges in relation to an allegation he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority in 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised police to charge Jared O’Mara, who used to represent the constituency of Sheffield Hallam, with seven counts of fraud by false representation.

He is charged alongside former aide Gareth Arnold, 28, of Hunter House Road, Sheffield, who faces six counts of fraud by false representation.

South Yorkshire Police said the pair had been summonsed to court “in connection with offences relating to a number of allegedly fraudulent expenses claims that were submitted to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority”.

The CPS said O’Mara and a third man, John Woodliff, 42, of Dunninc Terrace, Sheffield, were also charged with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence.

Police said the offences are alleged to have occurred in periods between October 2018 and February last year.

All three men will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday September 24.

O’Mara, 39, of Walker Close, Sheffield, stepped down as MP for Sheffield Hallam at the 2019 general election.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of Special Crime at the CPS, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised police to charge Jared O’Mara, former MP for Sheffield Hallam, with seven counts of fraud by false representation.

“The charge relates to an allegation he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority in 2019 jointly with Gareth Arnold, who is also charged with six counts of the same offence.

“Jared O’Mara is charged jointly with John Woodliff with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence.

“The CPS made the decision that the three men should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority is the body that regulates MPs’ staffing and business costs as well as their pay and pensions.

Mr O’Mara won the Sheffield Hallam constituency for Labour from former Lib Dem leader Sir Nick Clegg in 2017, but later left the party during a series of controversies.