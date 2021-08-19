Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man arrested in connection with Stuart Lubbock murder released without charge

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 5:21 pm Updated: August 19, 2021, 7:41 pm
Stuart Lubbock died at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore 20 years ago. (Essex Police/PA)
A man arrested in March on suspicion of the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore in 2001 has been released without charge.

Essex Police said there was insufficient evidence for a “realistic chance of a successful prosecution” so the man had been released without further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings said the news was a “huge personal disappointment” to all the detectives involved in the case.

“We have explored all possible lines of enquiry and sometimes, regrettably, the evidence is not yet there to issue charges. I know that this may be of little comfort to Stuart’s father and his family,” he said.

“At every stage, it is the Lubbock family and our search for justice for them that dominates our thoughts and our actions. We have tried our best. We will continue to try our best.

“For the last 20 years, as we have continually stated, two things have remained consistent. One is the commitment of Essex Police to deliver justice for Stuart and his father Terry.

“The second is that we believe of those present on the night Stuart died, someone at the house was responsible and someone knows what happened.”

He added the force has “never given up on this case” and all they want is to “deliver justice for Mr Lubbock and his family”.

Mr Lubbock was attending a party at Barrymore’s luxury home in Roydon with eight other people on March 31 2001 when he died.

A post-mortem examination showed the 31-year-old had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

The coroner recorded an open verdict.

Stuart Lubbock death
Terry Lubbock (Steve Parsons/PA)

A friend of Terry Lubbock, Harry Cichy, said Stuart’s father has campaigned for justice for his son for years and is now seriously ill.

Mr Cichy told PA: “I’ve spoken to Terry, and he wants the police to review the decision.”

No-one has ever been charged with any offence in relation to Mr Lubbock’s death.

Barrymore, now 69, was arrested in 2007 but never charged with any offence.

He subsequently sued Essex Police, and claimed a wrongful arrest had cost him about £2.5 million in lost earnings, but Court of Appeal judges concluded he should receive nominal damages.

A spokesperson for Barrymore declined to comment.

