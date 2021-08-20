Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – August 20

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 6:21 am
What the papers say – August 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Friday’s papers are led by backlash over Dominic Raab holidaying in Greece while Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The Guardian, The Times and the Daily Mail report there are mounting calls for Mr Raab’s resignation after it was revealed he delegated duties and “in effect disappeared” while on holiday as Afghanistan collapsed.

The Daily Telegraph leads with US President Joe Biden commenting the UK and other Nato allies had a “choice” to remain in Afghanistan once the US withdrew.

The Metro dedicates its front page to the image of an Afghan mother begging soldiers in Kabul to save her daughter.

Meanwhile, the i says most voters believe Britain’s experience in Afghanistan was a “waste of time and lives”.

Councils across the UK are pushing for the Government to accept more Afghan refugees, according to The Independent.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express carries comments from Health Secretary Sajid Javid that Covid vaccines have saved nearly 100,000 lives.

The Daily Mirror says the father of Stuart Lubbock has vowed to contine his “fight for justice” after a man suspected of murdering his son in 2001 was released without charge.

The Daily Star reports football legend Denis Law has been diagnosed with dementia.

And the Financial Times leads with Toyota announcing it will cut production by 40% next month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal