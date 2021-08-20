Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

13-year-old boy dies from suspected drugs overdose

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 7:27 pm
13-year-old Mehmet Altun died from a suspected drugs overdose in Bournemouth (Dorset Police/PA).
A teenager has been arrested after a 13-year-old boy died from a suspected drugs overdose.

Mehmet Altun died in hospital after being admitted on Thursday evening having fallen ill in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police said officers awaited the results of a post-mortem examination but believe Mehmet died from a drugs overdose.

A 14-year-old boy from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class A controlled drug and is helping officers with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a very tragic incident with such a young life being lost and my thoughts go out to Mehmet’s family and friends.

“Officers are making inquiries into the circumstances of Mehmet’s death. A post-mortem examination has not yet taken place, but we currently suspect that he died of a drugs overdose.

“We believe that Mehmet went out with his bike for a while between approximately 12.10pm and 1.45pm. The bike is described as an orange/red mountain bike with two different types of wheels.

“I am hoping that somebody saw him during that time and can help us establish where he went and whether he met up with anyone.

“Anyone with information that might help our investigation is urged to contact us.

“I would like to stress that it has not been confirmed yet why Mehmet died. However, I would like to use this opportunity to remind everyone of our advice.

“Anyone thinking of taking substances, please think again. You can never be sure what you are taking when you use illegal substances and the side-effects are unpredictable and potentially may have tragic consequences.”

