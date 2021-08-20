Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

What are the travel rules now?

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 12:03 am
It has been nearly impossible to keep up with all the changes to the rules for international travel during the pandemic (Nick Ansell/PA)

It is nearly impossible to keep up with changes to the rules for international travel during the pandemic.

Here the PA news agency answers 12 key questions about the current situation:

Passengers arrive at Heathrow
Travel rules are based on green, amber and red lists (Steve Parsons/PA)

– What system is being used?

A risk-based traffic light system determines the testing and quarantine requirements for arrivals into the UK.

– What happens if I arrive from a green list country?

That is the low-risk tier, so all travellers are exempt from quarantine.

– What about testing?

You have to buy one post-arrival PCR test, which typically costs around £65.

A general view of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin
Germany is on the green list (Tim Goode/PA)

– Sounds ok. What destinations are on that list?

The green list includes countries and territories such as Austria, Barbados, Croatia, Germany, Gibraltar and Malta.

– What about hotspots such as Spain, Italy and Greece?

They are all on the amber list.

– What are the amber rules?

Fully vaccinated travellers are treated the same as those arriving from a green country.

– How about those who have not had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine?

They must self-isolate for 10 days, and take two post-arrival PCR tests.

A person being vaccinated
The travel rules for amber countries depend on vaccination status (Jane Barlow/PA)

– Is there a way of reducing the quarantine period?

You can buy a third test to be taken on or after day five.

If you get a negative result, you can leave self-isolation.

– What about the red list?

This is the one to avoid if possible.

Arrivals from red list countries must stay in a quarantine hotel for 10 days.

– How much does that cost?

The price for solo travellers rose from £1,750 to £2,285 earlier this month.

A passenger is escorted to the Holiday Inn hotel near Heathrow Airport
Staying in a quarantine hotel costs £2,285 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– Ouch. What places are in the red tier?

There are currently 60 locations on the red list, such as Mexico, Pakistan, Turkey, and much of South America and Africa.

– Is there anything else I need to do?

Whatever country you arrive from, you must take a test in the three days before you travel and have filled out a passenger locator form.

