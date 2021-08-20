Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Police search for 49-year-old man after two bodies found separately in London

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 12:25 am Updated: August 21, 2021, 7:27 am
Police would like to trace Lee Peacock (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police would like to trace Lee Peacock (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives are trying to find a 49-year-old man as part of a murder investigation after two bodies were found within hours of each other at separate addresses in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement they were appealing for information about the whereabouts of Lee Peacock, who they wished to speak to “urgently”.

Lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said in a statement: “I would urge anybody that knows the whereabouts of Lee Peacock to contact police immediately by calling 999.

“If seen, we would urge the public not to approach him, but contact police as soon as possible.”

Emergency services were called to Ashbridge Street, Westminster, just after 9.30pm on Thursday, after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of people inside the property, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers found a 45-year-old woman who had suffered a knife injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have appealed for information
Police have appealed for information (David Cheskin/PA)

At 2.15am on Friday, police were alerted by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man with a knife injury at a property in Jerome Crescent, around half a mile away.

Paramedics confirmed the 59-year-old man had died.

Inquiries are under way to trace the woman’s next of kin, while the man’s have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made.

DCI Jolley said: “At this early stage we are retaining an open mind concerning motive, but at this stage we are treating these crimes as linked.

“We are very keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious around Ashbridge Street or Jerome Crescent overnight. No matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be, please do get in touch.”

Crime scenes are in place in Ashbridge Street and Jerome Crescent and additional police resources and patrols have been deployed throughout the area to provide local reassurance, police said.

“Anyone who has concerns is encouraged to approach patrol officers. To pass on information please call 101,” said DCI Owain Richards, police commander for Westminster.

People witnessing anything suspicious are asked to call 101, quoting reference 7227/19AUG.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]