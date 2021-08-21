Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

China’s Mars rover soldiers on after finishing initial programme

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 10:49 am Updated: August 21, 2021, 2:58 pm
(Nasa/ESA/PA)
(Nasa/ESA/PA)

China’s Mars rover is soldiering on after completing its initial programme to explore the red planet and search for frozen water that could provide clues to whether it once supported life.

The National Space Administration said the Zhurong rover completed its 90-day programme on August 15 and was in excellent technical condition and fully charged.

Officials said it would continue to explore the area known as Utopia Planitia where it landed on May 14.

China Space
China’s Mars rover (Sam McNeil/AP)

Zhurong has been sending back photos and data via the Tianwen-1 orbiter that crosses over it once a day.

After the US, China is the second country to land and sustainably operate a spacecraft on Mars, where days are 40 minutes longer than on Earth.

At 1.85 metres in height, Zhurong is significantly smaller than the American Perseverance rover, which is exploring the planet with a tiny helicopter.

Nasa expects its rover to collect its first sample for return to Earth as early as 2031.

Space Mars Rover
Nasa’s Perseverance Mars rover (Nasa/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/AP)

China is assembling a permanent space station, with three astronauts now aboard the Tianhe (Heavenly Harmony) core that was put into orbit on April 29.

Two of the astronauts completed their second spacewalk on Friday. All three are due to return to Earth in September and be replaced by a new crew.

China earlier launched two smaller experimental space stations.

It has been excluded from the International Space Station largely at the insistence of the US, which is wary of the Chinese space programme’s secrecy and close military links.

Congressional approval is required for any co-operation between Nasa and the Chinese administration.

China also recently brought back lunar samples, the first by any country’s space programme since the 1970s, and has landed a probe and rover on the moon’s less explored far side.

The Chinese first put an astronaut into orbit in 2003, becoming the third country to do so.

