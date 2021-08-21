Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead.

The woman, in her 30s, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Victoria Park in Offerton, Stockport, at 8.30am on Saturday, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

A man, in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

#INCIDENT | An investigation is underway following the death of a woman in Offerton. Full details 👉 https://t.co/bDuVhnsfQl pic.twitter.com/1W6YSOgH6W — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 21, 2021

The force said inquiries were ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Detective Inspector Victoria Wade said: “Sadly a woman has lost her life and, as always, our priority is ensuring we can provide her loved ones with the support and answers that they need at this devastating time.

“Although we have one man currently in custody in connection with this incident I would stress that our enquiries are in their initial stages and we are keeping an open mind as we investigate the full circumstances surrounding her death and I would urge the public to avoid speculation at this time.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 3400 or 101 quoting incident 1049 of 21/08/21.