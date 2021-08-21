Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s death

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:22 pm Updated: August 21, 2021, 6:15 pm
(PA)
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead.

The woman, in her 30s, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Victoria Park in Offerton, Stockport, at 8.30am on Saturday, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

A man, in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

The force said inquiries were ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Detective Inspector Victoria Wade  said: “Sadly a woman has lost her life and, as always, our priority is ensuring we can provide her loved ones with the support and answers that they need at this devastating time.

“Although we have one man currently in custody in connection with this incident I would stress that our enquiries are in their initial stages and we are keeping an open mind as we investigate the full circumstances surrounding her death and I would urge the public to avoid speculation at this time.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 3400 or 101 quoting incident 1049 of 21/08/21.

