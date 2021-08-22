Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – August 22

By Press Association
August 22, 2021, 4:23 am
What the papers say – August 22 (PA)
What the papers say – August 22 (PA)

Tony Blair’s take on the retreat of allied forces from Afghanistan is splashed across the nation’s papers.

The Sunday Telegraph and The Sunday Times quote the ex-Labour PM as criticising Joe Biden’s decision to pull US forces out of the country as “imbecilic”.

The Sunday Mirror also quotes Mr Blair’s criticism of the American leader, with the paper adding the former politician has said of the withdrawal: “We didn’t need to do it.”

The Independent reports its staff witnessed four people crushed to death in the chaos outside Kabul airport, while The Observer says the UN has warned Afghanistan faces an “absolute catastrophe” without urgent humanitarian aid.

And armed forces minister James Heappey is quoted in the Sunday Express as saying British veterans should be proud of what they accomplished in Afghanistan, despite the scenes on the ground in the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal