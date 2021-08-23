Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
News / UK

101-year-old goes for ride in 1915 Ford Model T and electric Mustang Mach-E

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 6:57 am Updated: August 23, 2021, 8:40 am
Harold Baggott goes for a drive in a Model T from 1915 at the Beaulieu Motor Museum (Matt Alexander/PA)
A 101-year-old motoring enthusiast, who picked up a passion for driving more than 90 years ago, has got back behind the wheel to test out a new fully electric Ford.

Harold Baggott gained his driver’s licence in 1936 after learning to drive aged 10 in a Ford Model T on his family’s private land.

Mr Baggott, who still drives on local errands in Port Solent, Portsmouth, contacted the manufacturing giant and requested a test drive in its new electric model, the Mustang Mach-E.

Harold Baggott test driving the new Mustang Mach-E
Last Thursday, the centenarian was reminded of his old driving experience at Beaulieu Motor Museum with a passenger ride in an 1915 Ford Model T along with members from three generations of his family.

He then took the Mach- E – the company’s first all-electric SUV – for a spin.

Following the test drive, Mr Baggott said: “Since the age of 10, I’ve retained my interest in motoring and today find myself interested in the switch to electrification following the government phasing out the traditional combustion engines I’m used to.

“It has been wonderful to reminisce about my driving history with the Model T and to see what the future has in store.

First Ford All Electric SUV
“It was exciting to see and get behind the wheel of what I can expect to see my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren driving.”

Mr Baggott and his family have owned more than 20 models of Ford cars over the years, and he bought his very first Ford 8 Popular in 1937 for just £100.

The Mach-E has a maximum electric driving range of 379 miles and capability to go from zero to 62mph in 3.7 seconds.

