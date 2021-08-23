Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Police name victims in Westminster double murder investigation

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 7:03 am Updated: August 23, 2021, 7:06 am
Police have released the names of the man and woman whose deaths in Westminster last week have sparked a murder investigation. Officers are still trying to locate 49-year-old Lee Peacock (pictured) for questioning in relation to the case (Metropolitan Police handout/PA)
Police have released the names of the man and woman whose deaths in Westminster last week have sparked a murder investigation. Officers are still trying to locate 49-year-old Lee Peacock (pictured) for questioning in relation to the case (Metropolitan Police handout/PA)

Police have released the names of the man and woman whose deaths in Westminster last week have sparked a double murder investigation.

Scotland Yard has identified them as 59-year-old Clinton Ashmore and 45-year-old Sharon Pickles.

Officers were called at 9.30pm last Thursday to an address in Ashbridge Street where they found Ms Pickles, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2.15am on Friday police were called to an address in nearby Jerome Crescent after reports of a stabbing. There they found Mr Ashmore, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met said in a statement the two incidents were being treated as linked and both died from a stab wound to the neck.

On Friday, detectives issued an appeal for information about 49-year-old Lee Peacock who they wanted to locate and speak to about the murders. Police believe he knew both Ms Pickles and Mr Ashmore. He has not yet been found.

Scotland Yard said: “Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the families of Sharon and Clinton. This is a shocking crime and we will not rest until we bring the person or persons responsible to justice.

“Key to that is finding Lee Peacock. We believe he knew both victims and urgently need to locate him to talk to him about their murders.

“We have a team of detectives working around the clock to find him, but so far they have been unable to locate him.

Police at scene
Police outside an address on Ashbridge Street, Westminster, where Ms Pickles’ body was found (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I would urge anybody who knows his whereabouts to contact police immediately by calling 999.

“If seen, we would urge the public not to approach him, but to contact police as soon as possible.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]