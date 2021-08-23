Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Irish diplomats supported by military deploy to Afghanistan to aid evacuation

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 7:12 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 9:33 pm
People along the perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan (Shekib Rahmani/AP)
People along the perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan (Shekib Rahmani/AP)

A team of Irish diplomats supported by the military has deployed to Afghanistan to help evacuate remaining citizens in the country.

An Emergency Consular Assistance Team (ECAT) travelled to Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday evening.

It aims to assist the remaining Irish citizens who wish to evacuate from Afghanistan.

The department said 10 Irish citizens have already been evacuated with the assistance of the Department of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Those seeking evacuation have been described as mainly family groups.

The ECAT will consist of officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Defence Forces personnel.

Some 36 Irish citizens and family members remained in the country.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “Good progress has been made to date in evacuating Irish citizens from Afghanistan.

“My view is that further progress requires a short deployment of a consular team to HKIA.

“The security situation for citizens attempting to access the airport remains extremely volatile. Citizens should continue to follow the consular advice given to them directly by our embassy in Abu Dhabi.”

Earlier, the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The situation remains volatile and access to the airport continues to be a problem. Work continues on options for evacuation, the department is in ongoing contact with EU and other partners on the ground in Kabul.

“There are also a small number of Irish citizens who are working for UN and international organisations and currently plan to stay in Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile the first refugee family from Afghanistan has arrived in Ireland.

The family arrived in Dublin on a flight on Monday evening.

The Irish Government had issued more than 200 visas or visa waivers to Afghan nationals over the past week.

“Priority has been given to those working on human rights issues, including the rights of women, girls, and minorities as well as those working with NGOs and European and international organisations,” the Department for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said in a statement.

“Separately, the Department of Justice is also prioritising the processing of family reunification and visa applications for Afghan nationals, which is expected to result in a further approximately 150 people being granted permission to enter Ireland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]