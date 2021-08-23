Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Three dead and two arrested after serious collision on M25

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 12:27 am Updated: August 24, 2021, 5:56 am
Traffic backed up on the M25 after the collision (Handout photo courtesy of Michael Hill/PA)
Three people have died and two drivers have been arrested after a serious collision involving a lorry, a minibus and a car on the M25 in Essex.

A fourth person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, which occurred near Waltham Abbey around 6.15pm on Monday and caused lengthy traffic delays.

Essex Police said in a statement the collision occurred between junctions 27 and 26 of the anti-clockwise carriageway, with two drivers arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

The M25 was closed between those two junctions for some 11 hours, with Highways England tweeting soon after 5am that it had reopened.

Police said they were eager to trace the movements of all three vehicles – a Ford Mondeo, a minibus and a lorry – leading up to the collision.

They are urging witnesses with dashcam footage to submit a report at

https://www.essex.police.uk

, or call 101 citing incident 972 of Monday, August 23.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or

https://crimestoppers-uk.org

.

Detective Sergeant Steve Holmes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This evening has been incredibly challenging and we are continuing to work as quickly as we can to piece together exactly what led to this tragic incident.

“My thoughts, and those of all officers on scene are with the families of those who lost their lives this evening.

“At present, two drivers have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“I need anyone with further information to come forward.”

Emergency services have also thanked motorists for their patience in the face of delays of several hours due to the collision, which was attended by nine ambulances, two air ambulances, several police vehicles plus fire engines from Brentwood, Loughton, Waltham Abbey and Epping.

Parv Domah was among those caught up in the traffic tailbacks near junction 26.

He told the PA news agency: “I can’t tell you exactly what happened, I can only say I’ve been here going on three hours.

“There were approximately 30 emergency vehicles that drove past in that time, as well as two air ambulances.

“Traffic was stopped on both sides of the carriageway at one point and now on the anti-clockwise is still shut.”

