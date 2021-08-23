Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
What the papers say – August 24

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 12:49 am
What the papers say – August 24 (PA)
The rising tension over Taliban threats surrounding the Afghanistan airlift features on most of the nation’s front pages.

Metro leads on the deadline given by the Taliban to US President Joe Biden for US troops to leave Kabul under a headline of “Seven days to go Joe”.

The i says the US and Britain are on a “collision course” with the Taliban over the deadline.

“Get out in seven days … or else”, says the Daily Express, leading on the threat from Afghanistan’s restored rulers.

The Guardian reports on the “race to complete Kabul airlift amid Taliban threat”, while the Financial Times says Mr Biden has been “squeezed between allies and the Taliban” over the evacuation deadline.

And The Times says “Britain faces airlift deadline”, while also reporting chemists are set to be able to offer free blood pressure checks.

Meanwhile, The Independent interviews a number of “desperate Afghans” on an RAF flight to Britain with a feature headed “Inside the escape from Kabul”.

And The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail lead on an apparent error in the Kabul evacuation drive, saying a suspect on the UK’s no-fly watchlist was flown to Britain before being intercepted by Border Force.

In other stories, the Daily Mirror says model Katie Price has been injured in a “home ‘bust-up’”.

And the Daily Star leads on a row involving ancient statues at a Cambridge University museum, saying “snowflakes” have complained the artworks are too white.

