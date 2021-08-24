Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Chef pleads guilty to murdering teenage friend

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 7:49 am
Lewis Ashdown pleaded guilty to the murder of Marc Williams (Sussex Police/PA)
Lewis Ashdown pleaded guilty to the murder of Marc Williams (Sussex Police/PA)

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his teenage friend in a “sustained and violent assault”.

Chef Lewis Ashdown admitted killing 18-year-old Marc Williams, from Uckfield, East Sussex, who disappeared after calling his family to say he was on his way home on the evening of Saturday May 29.

His body was found in a wooded area in the village of Fairwarp on Tuesday June 1.

Sussex Police confirmed the teenager died of multiple stab wounds.

Marc Williams murder
Marc Williams was found dead with multiple stab wounds three days after disappearing (Sussex Police/PA)

Ashdown, 20, of Normansland, Uckfield, pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court to murder and possession of an offensive weapon and has been remanded in custody for sentencing on September 24, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “This was a horrendous and unprovoked attack on a young man who thought he was simply out enjoying an evening with a friend.

“Lewis Ashdown took advantage of Marc’s trust and friendship, and killed him in a sustained and violent assault.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Marc at this incredibly distressing time.”

Following Mr Williams’ death, his family said in a statement: “Marc touched the hearts of so many people, and made their lives brighter with his loving, caring and thoughtful actions.

“We are feeling his loss every second and that will never change. Our hearts are broken.

“Rest peacefully, our cheeky boy. With so much love from Mum, Dad and your whole family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal