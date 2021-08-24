William and Kate wish ParalympicsGB athletes success in Tokyo Games

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have wished the ParalympicsGB athletes the best of luck ahead of the Tokyo Games.

A British team made up of 227 athletes across 19 of the 22 Paralympic sports is gearing up to compete in Japan.

Swimmer Ellie Simmonds and archer John Stubbs have been selected as Great Britain’s flagbearers, with the honour of leading team-mates into the Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Wishing @ParalympicsGB and all the athletes from around the world the best of luck in this year's #Paralympics. We can’t wait to see the talent and skill displayed over the next two weeks #ImpossibleToIgnore — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 24, 2021

The Earl of Wessex, patron of ParalympicsGB, also issued a message of support.

"We want you to go out there and to achieve your best. Make us proud and inspire the next generation of athletes with a disability." – The Earl of Wessex, Patron of @ParalympicsGB Wishing all Paralympians everywhere every success at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games! pic.twitter.com/KG6fpwq48Y — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 20, 2021

The Games, with the sporting action starting on Wednesday, will feature 539 events across 22 sports hosted at 21 venues, but spectators are barred because of the pandemic.