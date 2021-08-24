Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murder inquiry after woman’s body found in undergrowth near main road

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 8:59 pm
Police are investigating (Dave Thompson/PA)
A murder investigation has begun after a woman’s body was found in undergrowth close to a main road.

Officers were called to the northbound A3 slip road, leading out of Guildford in Surrey, at around 3pm on Monday after the body was discovered by a member of the public, Surrey Police said.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, is thought to be in her 40s, the force said, and inquiries are under way to find her next of kin.

Two men were arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with the investigation and are in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “We are investigating this as a murder which we believe has been committed elsewhere with the victim’s body left in this location.

“We are still trying to determine how long the body had been there for and we are working with forensic experts as part of our inquiries. We will issue further updates as soon as we are in a position to do so.”

She added: “While our investigation is in the early stages, we would like to reassure local residents that there is a dedicated team of officers working round the clock to establish exactly what has happened and we will provide more information as and when we are able to.”

Surrey Police said the slip road will remain closed until further notice, and a cordon will be in place for at least another day.

Motorists are asked to avoid using the route.

