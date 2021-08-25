Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Rail union warns of cuts to jobs and services

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 11:44 am
The RMT has warned against cuts to SWR services (Victoria Jones/PA)
A leading rail union is urging the Government to halt plans by a train operator to make “swingeing” cuts to services and jobs.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) claimed South Western Railway’s plans could lead to “wholesale” station closures and job cuts.

The union has written to rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris asking him to intervene.

SWR said it is “appropriate” to match services to demand following the pandemic.

The union warned cuts at SWR could be a foretaste of jobs and services “carnage” across the rail industry in the coming months.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The messaging from the Government and the rail industry is a total shambles. On the one hand we have the rail minister himself saying that rail passenger demand will fully recover post-Covid and on the other hand we have private train operators like South Western Railway claiming otherwise in order to make swingeing cuts to services and ultimately jobs.

“It is an absolute scandal that in the year we host vital climate talks at Cop26, the Government and rail industry is pursuing a policy of rail austerity as short-sighted as the Beeching cuts of the 1960s which will just force more cars on to the roads.

“I have written to the rail minister calling on him to intervene, do his job and act as a champion and guardian of our railways and not the axeman for the Treasury. These cuts must be stopped.”

An SWR spokesman said: “The timetable we are proposing from December 2022 will represent a significant increase on our current service levels and provide 93% of our pre-Covid capacity.

“With customer journeys forecast to return to 76% of pre-pandemic levels, it is appropriate that we right-size our services to match demand, improve reliability for our customers and reduce costs for the taxpayer.”

