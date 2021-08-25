Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police release images of car linked to arson attack on TikTok family

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 12:21 pm
Firefighters were called to the scene in Welling on July 14 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Detectives have released images of a car believed to be linked to an arson attack on a vehicle owned by a family of TikTok influencers.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for information about a light blue Fiat Punto, which is believed to be a Grande model, after a fire near the south-east London home of the Smithy Family.

The car, which has a noticeable dent in the front right wheel arch, is believed to be in the south-east London area including Welling, Bexleyheath, Dartford or Greenwich, the force said.

Arson attack
Officers are hoping to trace the owner of the vehicle (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives want to identify the car and its owner as it is believed to have been used in connection with the incident.

It comes after emergency services were called to a car fire in Welling shortly after 11pm on July 14.

Police and London Fire Brigade attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by 12.30am.

The incident is being treated as arson but no arrests have yet been made.

No-one was injured.

The Smithy Family, which have 3.3 million followers on TikTok and 299.4 million likes, confirmed on posts on Facebook and TikTok that their vehicle was set alight.

Father Nick Smithy published a video on Tuesday saying the family have been accused by some of setting the vehicle on fire themselves, which he denied, as he warned the flames could have spread to their home.

He said in a TikTok video: “We shouldn’t have to be on here to prove our innocence, that shouldn’t be the case at all. But we are, we’re having to do this now, because of these sick, vile people who are twisted enough to think that someone would do that.

“We wouldn’t [do that]. Why would I burn my home down after doing all of that work? It annoys me how some very small minded, minority people think.

“We’ve been to hell and back, and we’ve done nothing to deserve that.”

Arson attack
The Fiat Punto – believed to be a Grande model – is light blue with a noticeable dent in the front right wheel arch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

After the police published the appeal, the family shared it on Facebook and wrote: “It’s been seven weeks and we are still looking over our shoulders questioning everything and everyone. We just want answers so we can move on.”

Detective Sergeant Danny Banks, from the Serious and Complex Investigations Unit, said: “A team of officers have been working diligently to establish the circumstances of this incident. I thank everyone who has already come forward to the police.

“We are now focusing our investigation on the car pictured and wish to identify it as soon as possible. If you recognise it, please come forward and speak to us. No piece of information is too small and could significantly help us in our investigation to establish who is responsible for this attack.”

Anyone with any information should call the police on 101 quoting CAD 8350 of July 14.

