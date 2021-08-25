Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympic silver star drives classic 007 car as she fulfils another dream

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 1:15 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 2:43 pm
Keely Hodgkinson driving James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 (Max Earey/Aston Martin/PA)
Tokyo Games breakthrough star Keely Hodgkinson has fulfilled another of her dreams after driving James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5.

The 19-year-old student was promised the ride as an incentive by her millionaire benefactor Barrie Wells.

Mr Wells, a millionaire business tycoon from Liverpool and huge athletics fan, sponsored Keely after she missed out on funding in preparation for Tokyo, despite being one of UK Athletics’ rising stars.

Keely Hodgkinson
Keely Hodgkinson described the experience as ‘incredible’ (Max Earey/Aston Martin/PA)

He also promised her a spin in an Aston Martin if she made the 800 metre final – where she took silver.

And he duly fulfilled his promise with Keely getting behind the wheel of the car on Tuesday.

Keely, from Atherton, Greater Manchester, said: “I’ve had the privilege of driving a beautiful James Bond DB5, which is used in the films, incredible.

“Obviously, Barrie Wells promised me this when I made the Olympic final so it’s really great to fulfil that dream here.

Keely Hodgkinson
Keely Hodgkinson took silver in the 800m final (Max Earey/Aston Martin/PA)

“I reached 50 miles per hour but that feels a lot faster in a little DB5, so yeah, it was cool.”

Mr Wells, 81, who has made millions creating and selling on financial companies, stepped in to allow Ms Hodgkinson to prepare for the Olympics, as the student at Leeds Beckett University was reliant on her parents.

It meant she was able to do warm weather training in Florida in preparation for Tokyo.

Mr Wells had previously sponsored 18 athletes for the London 2012 games, including Jessica Ennis and Katarina Johnson-Thompson. The philanthropist and his charity the Barrie Wells Trust then concentrated on another initiative, Box4Kids, providing corporate boxes at sporting events for seriously ill children and their families.

Keely was joined by six Box4Kids guests at the Aston Martin factory in Newport Pagnell for the day out involving the car famously driven by 007.

