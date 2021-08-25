Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK

Kingston murder victim was stabbed to death, post mortem confirms

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 4:39 pm
Kai Davis (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A man who was stabbed to death in south west London has been named by police as Kai Davis.

The Met Police have released an image of the 22-year-old from Hounslow who was found injured in Kingston-upon-Thames on Saturday.

Officers found him after they were called to reports of a disturbance in Clarence Street at 3.45am on August 21.

Mr Davis was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he was later pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination held on Monday found the cause of death to have been a stab wound to the chest, the force confirmed.

Kai Davis (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder but he has been released with no further action.

A second man, aged 19, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail to return on a date in mid-September.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, leading the investigation, said: “These arrests have marked significant progress and we remain committed to bringing justice to Kai’s family.

“I can’t imagine how difficult this time must be for them and I thank them for their continued support as we progress all lines of inquiry.

“There were a large number of people present when this happened and I urge those people to come forward.

“You may be able to help us significantly in our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1211/21AUG.

You can submit information or video/images using this link:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S84-PO1

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

