Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 21, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 312 local areas in England, 201 (64%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 108 (35%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly have the highest rate, with 4,628 new cases in the seven days to August 21, the equivalent of 804.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 385.9 in the seven days to August 14.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the second highest rate, up from 595.4 to 744.5, with 919 new cases.

West Devon has the third highest rate, up from 267.2 to 728.5, with 409 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

West Devon (up from 267.2 to 728.5)

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly (385.9 to 804.1)

South Hams (294.5 to 614.0)

Teignbridge (407.3 to 693.1)

Mid Devon (337.4 to 617.1)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 25 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 14.

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly, 804.1, (4628), 385.9, (2221)

Sedgemoor, 744.5, (919), 595.4, (735)

West Devon, 728.5, (409), 267.2, (150)

Teignbridge, 693.1, (936), 407.3, (550)

Mansfield, 635.6, (695), 543.2, (594)

Torbay, 626.2, (853), 533.7, (727)

Mid Devon, 617.1, (514), 337.4, (281)

South Hams, 614.0, (540), 294.5, (259)

East Devon, 598.3, (886), 345.8, (512)

Exeter, 590.3, (787), 502.5, (670)

Torridge, 589.4, (405), 320.1, (220)

North Devon, 586.7, (576), 368.7, (362)

Hull, 548.4, (1421), 632.1, (1638)

Plymouth, 538.0, (1414), 375.1, (986)

Thanet, 472.9, (669), 320.9, (454)

Bath and North East Somerset, 444.6, (873), 291.8, (573)

Ashfield, 444.1, (570), 456.6, (586)

Rugby, 443.7, (491), 366.0, (405)

Chichester, 443.6, (539), 282.3, (343)

Peterborough, 442.2, (896), 516.7, (1047)

Bristol, 437.9, (2040), 393.9, (1835)

Blaby, 436.5, (445), 441.4, (450)

Somerset West and Taunton, 434.9, (676), 271.5, (422)

Blackpool, 429.2, (594), 429.2, (594)

Calderdale, 420.9, (890), 400.6, (847)

Leicester, 420.9, (1490), 398.3, (1410)

Harborough, 420.8, (402), 336.0, (321)

Isle of Wight, 419.5, (597), 408.3, (581)

Eden, 418.6, (225), 230.7, (124)

Cheltenham, 417.9, (485), 354.2, (411)

Brighton and Hove, 417.5, (1218), 449.4, (1311)

South Somerset, 416.1, (702), 244.8, (413)

Erewash, 414.5, (478), 401.4, (463)

Portsmouth, 409.4, (879), 344.7, (740)

Gedling, 407.6, (482), 349.3, (413)

Derby, 404.2, (1038), 403.4, (1036)

North East Lincolnshire, 404.1, (644), 441.1, (703)

Oadby and Wigston, 403.0, (231), 392.6, (225)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 402.0, (1596), 407.1, (1616)

Rotherham, 400.8, (1062), 412.1, (1092)

Gloucester, 399.4, (518), 394.0, (511)

Lincoln, 398.8, (399), 433.8, (434)

Bromsgrove, 398.7, (401), 321.2, (323)

Knowsley, 396.8, (605), 389.0, (593)

Wiltshire, 396.8, (2000), 286.1, (1442)

Stroud, 395.4, (478), 305.2, (369)

Hastings, 394.4, (365), 250.7, (232)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 394.2, (1353), 375.6, (1289)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 393.3, (447), 379.2, (431)

North West Leicestershire, 393.1, (412), 328.2, (344)

Doncaster, 391.6, (1225), 375.0, (1173)

Cannock Chase, 388.2, (394), 354.7, (360)

Wolverhampton, 384.6, (1017), 338.1, (894)

South Ribble, 381.7, (424), 307.9, (342)

Shropshire, 380.4, (1238), 304.5, (991)

Ryedale, 379.3, (211), 318.2, (177)

Tameside, 378.7, (860), 321.9, (731)

Newark and Sherwood, 378.5, (466), 321.6, (396)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 376.9, (371), 357.6, (352)

Herefordshire, 375.0, (726), 282.5, (547)

West Oxfordshire, 374.9, (419), 262.2, (293)

Gosport, 374.4, (317), 370.8, (314)

Waverley, 373.0, (472), 267.9, (339)

Bolsover, 372.7, (303), 367.8, (299)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 371.2, (484), 341.3, (445)

East Northamptonshire, 370.1, (352), 293.4, (279)

Stevenage, 370.0, (326), 362.1, (319)

Mendip, 369.8, (430), 254.5, (296)

Eastleigh, 368.2, (499), 321.0, (435)

Havant, 366.5, (463), 262.0, (331)

East Lindsey, 364.7, (518), 381.6, (542)

Nottingham, 364.6, (1229), 385.3, (1299)

Barrow-in-Furness, 364.2, (243), 367.2, (245)

Telford and Wrekin, 362.9, (658), 327.6, (594)

Norwich, 362.2, (515), 356.6, (507)

Rushcliffe, 360.7, (438), 299.8, (364)

Dorset, 360.5, (1369), 307.5, (1168)

South Kesteven, 360.3, (516), 338.6, (485)

High Peak, 358.4, (332), 285.0, (264)

South Gloucestershire, 356.5, (1026), 341.5, (983)

Leeds, 356.4, (2847), 396.4, (3166)

Salford, 354.4, (931), 344.1, (904)

Kettering, 354.2, (362), 399.2, (408)

Tamworth, 352.6, (271), 334.4, (257)

Southampton, 352.0, (890), 374.5, (947)

Surrey Heath, 349.8, (312), 326.2, (291)

Bassetlaw, 349.2, (413), 330.6, (391)

Solihull, 348.1, (757), 370.6, (806)

Stockport, 347.7, (1023), 322.6, (949)

South Staffordshire, 347.1, (390), 276.8, (311)

Swindon, 345.9, (771), 381.4, (850)

Trafford, 345.6, (821), 338.4, (804)

Reading, 345.5, (554), 348.6, (559)

Broxtowe, 345.5, (396), 278.3, (319)

Bedford, 344.6, (602), 294.8, (515)

Eastbourne, 344.5, (356), 335.8, (347)

St Albans, 343.6, (513), 315.4, (471)

North Somerset, 342.3, (738), 261.6, (564)

Wyre, 342.3, (387), 340.5, (385)

Winchester, 342.3, (431), 249.4, (314)

Cambridge, 342.2, (428), 365.4, (457)

Lichfield, 341.7, (361), 252.8, (267)

Warrington, 341.5, (715), 347.7, (728)

Crawley, 339.6, (382), 350.3, (394)

Middlesbrough, 339.0, (479), 338.3, (478)

North Lincolnshire, 338.6, (585), 386.1, (667)

Amber Valley, 338.4, (436), 313.6, (404)

Oxford, 338.4, (513), 290.3, (440)

Tunbridge Wells, 338.0, (402), 244.7, (291)

Kirklees, 337.9, (1491), 329.7, (1455)

Hartlepool, 337.8, (317), 306.9, (288)

Liverpool, 337.1, (1687), 366.3, (1833)

Rother, 337.1, (326), 183.0, (177)

Corby, 335.4, (245), 268.3, (196)

North Kesteven, 335.2, (396), 384.3, (454)

Northampton, 334.4, (750), 350.9, (787)

Harrogate, 334.3, (540), 284.8, (460)

Wakefield, 333.3, (1172), 363.2, (1277)

Darlington, 333.3, (358), 268.2, (288)

Fareham, 332.7, (387), 297.4, (346)

South Oxfordshire, 332.4, (478), 249.7, (359)

Stoke-on-Trent, 332.4, (853), 315.2, (809)

Barnsley, 331.4, (822), 350.7, (870)

Fylde, 331.2, (269), 286.9, (233)

Dudley, 331.0, (1067), 314.2, (1013)

West Berkshire, 330.7, (524), 245.5, (389)

South Derbyshire, 330.5, (362), 305.9, (335)

Harlow, 330.0, (288), 343.7, (300)

West Lindsey, 329.6, (317), 295.3, (284)

St. Helens, 328.6, (595), 381.6, (691)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 328.5, (497), 281.6, (426)

Reigate and Banstead, 327.7, (489), 300.2, (448)

Manchester, 327.0, (1817), 337.6, (1876)

Sandwell, 324.9, (1069), 327.9, (1079)

East Hampshire, 323.8, (401), 232.6, (288)

Huntingdonshire, 322.9, (578), 277.7, (497)

Gravesham, 322.8, (345), 313.4, (335)

Charnwood, 321.6, (606), 343.9, (648)

Walsall, 321.6, (922), 320.2, (918)

North Warwickshire, 320.8, (210), 288.8, (189)

Hart, 320.7, (313), 243.8, (238)

Stafford, 320.6, (442), 245.9, (339)

South Tyneside, 320.2, (484), 272.6, (412)

Wokingham, 320.2, (557), 273.6, (476)

Guildford, 319.9, (481), 305.3, (459)

Selby, 319.5, (293), 293.4, (269)

East Cambridgeshire, 319.4, (288), 333.8, (301)

Milton Keynes, 317.9, (859), 290.2, (784)

Croydon, 317.8, (1235), 310.6, (1207)

Forest of Dean, 316.9, (276), 197.5, (172)

West Lancashire, 316.2, (362), 239.3, (274)

North Tyneside, 316.0, (660), 306.4, (640)

Sheffield, 315.7, (1860), 373.9, (2203)

Craven, 315.7, (181), 240.7, (138)

Dacorum, 313.9, (488), 272.7, (424)

Halton, 313.7, (407), 302.1, (392)

North Hertfordshire, 313.2, (418), 251.8, (336)

Test Valley, 313.0, (398), 288.6, (367)

Elmbridge, 312.6, (429), 275.5, (378)

Northumberland, 311.6, (1009), 269.3, (872)

Rutland, 311.3, (126), 219.9, (89)

Stratford-on-Avon, 311.2, (412), 226.6, (300)

Runnymede, 311.1, (281), 292.3, (264)

Vale of White Horse, 311.1, (429), 247.3, (341)

Buckinghamshire, 309.7, (1694), 265.6, (1453)

Tewkesbury, 309.4, (299), 259.8, (251)

Melton, 309.4, (159), 249.1, (128)

Bradford, 309.2, (1676), 305.6, (1657)

Birmingham, 309.1, (3525), 323.0, (3684)

Richmondshire, 308.9, (166), 260.6, (140)

Worthing, 308.9, (342), 311.6, (345)

Sefton, 308.1, (850), 323.3, (892)

York, 308.0, (650), 319.9, (675)

Gateshead, 308.0, (622), 280.3, (566)

Woking, 307.0, (307), 324.0, (324)

Epsom and Ewell, 306.2, (248), 266.7, (216)

Mole Valley, 306.1, (268), 229.6, (201)

Cotswold, 305.8, (276), 249.3, (225)

Allerdale, 305.6, (299), 271.9, (266)

Redcar and Cleveland, 305.3, (419), 317.0, (435)

Wellingborough, 304.7, (244), 277.2, (222)

Coventry, 304.2, (1154), 309.4, (1174)

Mid Sussex, 303.7, (462), 300.4, (457)

Ribble Valley, 303.1, (188), 293.4, (182)

Slough, 302.9, (453), 307.5, (460)

Luton, 302.5, (646), 313.8, (670)

Wirral, 300.6, (975), 296.6, (962)

Welwyn Hatfield, 299.5, (371), 290.6, (360)

Watford, 299.1, (289), 293.9, (284)

Lambeth, 298.6, (961), 357.0, (1149)

Central Bedfordshire, 298.2, (877), 260.1, (765)

Warwick, 298.1, (432), 285.0, (413)

Cheshire West and Chester, 297.5, (1023), 277.2, (953)

Oldham, 297.5, (707), 334.6, (795)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 297.5, (546), 361.8, (664)

East Staffordshire, 296.1, (358), 304.3, (368)

Richmond upon Thames, 294.7, (584), 219.5, (435)

Ealing, 294.7, (1003), 301.8, (1027)

Wandsworth, 294.2, (970), 341.2, (1125)

Spelthorne, 293.4, (293), 289.4, (289)

South Cambridgeshire, 291.5, (469), 313.9, (505)

Great Yarmouth, 291.3, (289), 335.7, (333)

Broxbourne, 291.0, (284), 350.4, (342)

Daventry, 291.0, (253), 289.8, (252)

Cherwell, 290.4, (441), 292.4, (444)

Rushmoor, 289.2, (273), 278.6, (263)

Fenland, 289.0, (295), 260.6, (266)

County Durham, 288.1, (1536), 256.2, (1366)

Tandridge, 288.0, (255), 201.0, (178)

Sutton, 286.9, (596), 286.9, (596)

Bracknell Forest, 285.9, (355), 282.7, (351)

Kingston upon Thames, 285.2, (511), 265.7, (476)

Merton, 284.8, (588), 284.3, (587)

Lewes, 284.0, (294), 234.7, (243)

Preston, 283.0, (408), 311.5, (449)

Chorley, 281.8, (335), 275.9, (328)

Derbyshire Dales, 281.7, (204), 247.2, (179)

Redditch, 281.6, (241), 286.3, (245)

East Hertfordshire, 281.3, (427), 282.0, (428)

Copeland, 280.7, (191), 335.1, (228)

Scarborough, 280.5, (305), 269.5, (293)

Basingstoke and Deane, 279.6, (497), 281.8, (501)

Wealden, 279.0, (454), 248.9, (405)

New Forest, 278.9, (501), 233.2, (419)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 277.7, (420), 224.8, (340)

Pendle, 276.7, (255), 244.2, (225)

Stockton-on-Tees, 276.1, (545), 292.8, (578)

Adur, 275.8, (177), 286.7, (184)

Hounslow, 275.6, (749), 273.0, (742)

Boston, 275.3, (195), 286.6, (203)

Cheshire East, 274.4, (1061), 247.5, (957)

Broadland, 272.9, (360), 243.3, (321)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 272.5, (836), 289.7, (889)

Tonbridge and Malling, 271.6, (360), 231.6, (307)

Wigan, 270.9, (896), 270.9, (896)

Brent, 270.0, (885), 280.1, (918)

West Suffolk, 269.6, (478), 244.2, (433)

Sunderland, 269.6, (749), 230.0, (639)

Three Rivers, 266.1, (250), 262.9, (247)

Bury, 265.9, (507), 287.9, (549)

Ashford, 265.6, (348), 227.4, (298)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 265.4, (344), 279.3, (362)

Sevenoaks, 265.3, (322), 203.5, (247)

Hillingdon, 264.4, (817), 260.5, (805)

Worcester, 263.3, (264), 237.4, (238)

Mid Suffolk, 263.2, (276), 206.9, (217)

Malvern Hills, 263.1, (209), 211.5, (168)

Southwark, 262.5, (840), 325.9, (1043)

North East Derbyshire, 262.2, (268), 273.9, (280)

Hertsmere, 261.7, (276), 336.6, (355)

Horsham, 261.2, (380), 251.6, (366)

Breckland, 259.8, (367), 258.4, (365)

Arun, 258.8, (417), 240.2, (387)

Canterbury, 257.3, (429), 238.7, (398)

Lewisham, 256.8, (784), 325.9, (995)

Islington, 256.7, (637), 307.5, (763)

Rochdale, 256.2, (573), 269.2, (602)

Lancaster, 255.2, (378), 262.6, (389)

South Norfolk, 253.7, (363), 239.1, (342)

Newham, 253.6, (901), 301.2, (1070)

Dartford, 253.4, (289), 344.6, (393)

Wyre Forest, 253.1, (256), 254.1, (257)

South Northamptonshire, 252.4, (241), 276.5, (264)

Epping Forest, 251.9, (333), 249.7, (330)

Chesterfield, 251.6, (264), 221.1, (232)

Dover, 250.6, (297), 305.4, (362)

East Suffolk, 250.4, (627), 175.3, (439)

Bromley, 249.7, (831), 240.1, (799)

Barking and Dagenham, 248.0, (531), 262.0, (561)

Thurrock, 247.8, (435), 234.1, (411)

Waltham Forest, 247.3, (685), 257.8, (714)

Burnley, 246.2, (220), 259.7, (232)

Hambleton, 245.8, (226), 204.5, (188)

Maidstone, 244.3, (423), 221.2, (383)

Colchester, 241.9, (477), 242.9, (479)

South Holland, 239.9, (230), 246.2, (236)

Ipswich, 239.7, (326), 185.3, (252)

Wychavon, 238.0, (312), 222.8, (292)

Kensington and Chelsea, 237.8, (373), 240.3, (377)

Greenwich, 237.7, (687), 258.4, (747)

Uttlesford, 236.1, (219), 249.0, (231)

Bexley, 235.9, (588), 267.5, (667)

Redbridge, 235.2, (719), 255.5, (781)

Braintree, 234.5, (359), 212.3, (325)

Barnet, 233.8, (933), 257.1, (1026)

Haringey, 232.0, (618), 286.8, (764)

Maldon, 230.9, (151), 235.5, (154)

Medway, 229.3, (640), 268.3, (749)

Havering, 229.0, (597), 247.1, (644)

Chelmsford, 228.9, (411), 201.1, (361)

Tower Hamlets, 226.8, (753), 300.6, (998)

Hackney and City of London, 226.8, (662), 283.0, (826)

Blackburn with Darwen, 226.6, (340), 188.0, (282)

Rossendale, 225.4, (161), 238.0, (170)

Southend-on-Sea, 224.9, (411), 241.8, (442)

Swale, 223.8, (338), 187.4, (283)

Harrow, 221.9, (560), 275.4, (695)

Castle Point, 220.9, (200), 249.7, (226)

Bolton, 219.6, (633), 218.9, (631)

Hyndburn, 215.7, (175), 286.0, (232)

Babergh, 215.7, (200), 157.4, (146)

Brentwood, 214.9, (166), 266.7, (206)

Folkestone and Hythe, 210.9, (239), 270.9, (307)

Basildon, 209.5, (393), 236.7, (444)

Enfield, 208.9, (697), 231.7, (773)

Camden, 207.9, (581), 210.7, (589)

Carlisle, 205.5, (223), 215.6, (234)

South Lakeland, 204.0, (214), 225.0, (236)

Tendring, 202.2, (298), 204.3, (301)

Westminster, 199.4, (538), 221.2, (597)

Rochford, 194.0, (170), 181.5, (159)

North Norfolk, 155.0, (163), 126.5, (133)