What the papers say – August 26

The desperate countdown to the end of evacuations from Kabul airport continues to dominate the nation’s papers, which also bring more Covid news and some pressure on Dominic Raab.

The Independent says the UK is racing to “rescue 2,000” in the final hours of the airlift.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: UK races to rescue 2000 in final hours of airlift #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nytdO3Seta — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 25, 2021

The Guardian reports Britain has advised Afghans trying to flee the country they would be better off “trying to get to the border” than waiting for RAF evacuations at Kabul airport, a story echoed in the i.

Guardian front page, Thursday 26 August 2021: Head for theborder, UK tells Afghans trying to flee pic.twitter.com/8RmbnLN8E2 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 25, 2021

Thursday's front page: Britain tells Afghans to forget the airport and go to border #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JyJO1Com2P — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 25, 2021

The Times leads on Defence Secretary Ben Wallace saying “not everyone is going to get out” of Afghanistan, while also reporting a British-made malaria vaccine “could save millions of children”.

THE TIMES: ‘Not everyone is going to get out’ Wallace admits #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/f8yoyyRf96 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 25, 2021

The Daily Telegraph shifts focus somewhat, running a photo from Kabul airport but leading on an NHS plan to vaccinate 12-year-olds against Covid.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'NHS draws up plans to vaccinate 12-year-olds'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/5W66Cu9z5o — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 25, 2021

Metro turns its attention to the controversy surrounding Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his holiday on Crete as the Afghan crisis was developing.

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 PADDLE BE LIKELY 🟥 Raab claims 'the sea was actually closed' when he was on beach holiday🟥 Admits 'with benefit of hindsight' he should have come home earlier🟥 And now he says 'every hour counts' in race to rescue Afghans from Taliban pic.twitter.com/6O4atDhNDs — Metro (@MetroUK) August 25, 2021

And the Daily Star also pokes fun at Mr Raab and his comment that he could not swim in the ocean during his holiday because the “sea was closed”.

In other news, the Daily Mail splashes with a story saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had considered identifying the royal they alleged made a racist remark about their son Archie when they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in March.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express lead on calls for people to receive Covid booster jabs amid fears vaccine protection amongst the elderly could drop by 50%.

Tomorrow's front page: Urgent plea to roll out booster jabs#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pXNFcwBzxZ — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 25, 2021

And the Financial Times says the Financial Conduct Authority’s warnings about Binance have heightened concerns over crypto-platforms.