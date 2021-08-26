Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021
What the papers say – August 26

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 9:40 am
The desperate countdown to the end of evacuations from Kabul airport continues to dominate the nation’s papers, which also bring more Covid news and some pressure on Dominic Raab.

The Independent says the UK is racing to “rescue 2,000” in the final hours of the airlift.

The Guardian reports Britain has advised Afghans trying to flee the country they would be better off “trying to get to the border” than waiting for RAF evacuations at Kabul airport, a story echoed in the i.

The Times leads on Defence Secretary Ben Wallace saying “not everyone is going to get out” of Afghanistan, while also reporting a British-made malaria vaccine “could save millions of children”.

The Daily Telegraph shifts focus somewhat, running a photo from Kabul airport but leading on an NHS plan to vaccinate 12-year-olds against Covid.

Metro turns its attention to the controversy surrounding Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his holiday on Crete as the Afghan crisis was developing.

And the Daily Star also pokes fun at Mr Raab and his comment that he could not swim in the ocean during his holiday because the “sea was closed”.

In other news, the Daily Mail splashes with a story saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had considered identifying the royal they alleged made a racist remark about their son Archie when they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in March.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express lead on calls for people to receive Covid booster jabs amid fears vaccine protection amongst the elderly could drop by 50%.

And the Financial Times says the Financial Conduct Authority’s warnings about Binance have heightened concerns over crypto-platforms.

