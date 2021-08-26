Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Crab phenomenon captured on camera just off Cornwall beach

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 12:33 pm
The spectacle takes place as the crabs moult to grow a new outer shell (Matt Slater/Cornwall Wildlife Trust/PA)
The spectacle takes place as the crabs moult to grow a new outer shell (Matt Slater/Cornwall Wildlife Trust/PA)

Thousands of spider crabs have gathered on the south coast of England in a spectacular natural phenomenon.

The rarely-witnessed event was filmed in knee-deep water just a few metres from a popular Falmouth beach at low tide.

The spectacle, which takes place annually between late summer and early autumn, involves crabs rallying together to protect themselves from predators.

The mass aggregation of spider crabs was filmed on a beach in Falmouth, Cornwall (Matt Slater/Cornwall Wildlife Trust/PA).
The mass aggregation of spider crabs was filmed on a beach in Falmouth, Cornwall (Matt Slater/Cornwall Wildlife Trust/PA)

This is because they are extremely vulnerable during the moulting process, as they crack open their exoskeletons and grow a new outer shell.

The mass aggregation of male crabs was filmed by Matt Slater, a marine conservation officer for the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

“I have seen spider crabs on every dive and snorkel I have done for the past four years, but I have never seen a group as large as this,” he said.

“Looking down at the mass of crabs scuttling on the seabed was a truly incredible experience.

“Our seas are full of surprises – most locals would have no idea that one of the world’s great wildlife aggregations is occurring not too far from where they sleep.

This undersea spectacle, which takes place annually between late summer and early autumn, involves crabs rallying together to protect themselves from the threat of predators (Matt Slater/Cornwall Wildlife Trust/PA).
The undersea spectacle takes place once a year as the crabs moult (Matt Slater/Cornwall Wildlife Trust/PA)

“It goes to show how important our Cornish seas are and why we all need to look after them better.”

The formidable-looking spiny spider crab is a common species in Cornish waters, and is known for its characteristically long, spiny legs and claws which can span up to one metre.

Populations appear to have thrived in recent years as a direct result of climate change and warming sea temperatures.

Mr Slater added: “We hope this mass sighting is a sign that spider crab populations are healthy. We would love to know if there are more aggregations like this forming around the coast or if this is a one off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal