Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Football fan who was attacked died of complications from brain injury – inquest

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 12:43 pm
Simon Dobbin died five years after suffering a brain injury when he was attacked following a football match (Family handout/PA)
Simon Dobbin died five years after suffering a brain injury when he was attacked following a football match (Family handout/PA)

A football fan who was attacked after an away match died five years later of complications from a brain injury, an inquest has heard.

Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin was set upon as he walked to the railway station following his team’s 0-0 away draw against Southend United on March 21 2015.

Essex coroner’s officer Jo Instrall said Mr Dobbin was assaulted and suffered “serious head injuries”.

He was left unable to walk or talk.

Ms Instrall told a hearing in Chelmsford on Thursday that Mr Dobbin “died suddenly at home” in Mildenhall, Suffolk, five years later, on October 21 2020, at the age of 48.

His medical cause of death was recorded as “complications arising from hypoxic ischemic brain injury following an assault”, Ms Instrall said.

Simon Dobbin attacked
Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin suffered serious head injuries in the attack and was left unable to walk or talk (Essex Police/PA)

Essex area coroner Sean Horstead formally opened the inquest into Mr Dobbin’s death and then suspended it “at the request of Essex Constabulary”.

He said the hearing will resume “at the conclusion of any contemplated criminal proceedings”.

Essex Police previously said a post-mortem examination indicated a “causal link” between the attack and Mr Dobbin’s death.

Detectives are investigating to see whether they can “directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death”.

Thirteen men were convicted in 2017 of their involvement in the attack, and 12 of them were handed jail terms totalling more than 42 years.

Acting Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We have received the final report following the post-mortem examination and it shows pathologically there was a causal link between the assault Simon was subjected to, and his death.

“We will now carry out an investigation to see if we can directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death.

“I know Simon’s story has touched the lives of many people and we are supporting his family.

“My thoughts are with his friends and loved ones.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal