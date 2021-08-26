Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Ireland occupies ‘precious place in heart of European dream’ – Macron

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 1:18 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 1:28 pm
Michael D Higgins, right, and Emmanuel Macron at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin (PA)
Michael D Higgins, right, and Emmanuel Macron at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin (PA)

French President Emmanuel Macron has been welcomed to Ireland by President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain.

Writing in the guestbook, Mr Macron said Ireland “occupies a precious place in the heart of the European dream”.

He said France will “remain a faithful friend” to Ireland in future.

President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Ireland
French President Emmanuel Macron signing the guestbook at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin (Maxwells/PA)

He wrote: “Because Ireland has constantly struggled in favour of peace, was a land of the silent before it became the land of the welcome, because its society showed solidarity and is open, Ireland occupies a precious place in the heart of the European dream.

“Your invitation on this day to meet the minds which shape Ireland is a great honour and a source of inspiration.

“France is your closest neighbour within the European Union and will remain a faithful friend for the future. In confidence, Emmanuel Macron.”

Mr Macron arrived at the president’s residence in Dublin’s Phoenix Park at around 10.30am on Thursday, accompanied by his wife Brigitte.

The two presidents discussed a range of topics including the future of the European Union post-Brexit, social Europe, Africa, and the global Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Climate change and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Haiti were also on the agenda.

An Aras statement said: “The meeting builds on the very close and positive bilateral relationship between the two countries, a partnership based on the shared European values of tolerance, respect for human rights and a commitment to multilateral co-operation.

“President Higgins stressed his support for a social Europe, and the need to develop new connections between economics, ethics and ecology.

President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Ireland
Michael D Higgins and Emmanuel Macron elbow-bumped as they met (Maxwells/PA)

“President Higgins thanked President Macron for his continuing support for Ireland, our shared ideals in the European Union and France’s assistance in relation to our citizens in Afghanistan.”

The Army Number One band of the Irish Defence Forces performed the Irish and French national anthems on the arrival of Mr Macron.

The two men later walked out of the garden side of Aras an Uachtarain and down a gravel path, often laughing as they spoke at length in English.

Mr Higgins asked Mr Macron to ring the Peace Bell, which was inaugurated by former Irish president Mary McAleese to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Macron pulled on the blue satin cord three times and rang the bell loudly.

Mr Higgins’s two dogs, Brod and Misneach, who have become somewhat famous in Ireland, then came bounding out to greet the pair.

Emmanuel Macron and Michael D Higgins
Mr Higgins’s dogs Brod and Misnaech gave a warm welcome to the French president (Maxwells/PA)

Mr Higgins joked “this is an experienced diplomat, he is nine years old”, as he spoke about Brod, the older of his two Bernese Mountain dogs.

He also told Mr Macron that Misneach means “courage” in Irish.

Mr Macron’s delegation included foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, finance minister Bruno Le Maire, European affairs minister Clement Beaune and the French ambassador to Ireland, Vincent Guerend.

During his one-day tour of Dublin, Mr Macron will meet Taoiseach Micheal Martin, and visit Trinity College and the Guinness Enterprise Centre.

It fulfils part of an election pledge by Mr Macron to visit all 27 EU member states, with Ireland one of only four countries yet to be crossed off his list.

President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Ireland
Mr Macron inspects a Guard of Honour at Aras an Uachtarain (Brian Lawless/PA)

During a working lunch with Mr Martin, Brexit, the future of the EU, Covid-19 and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan are expected to be on the agenda.

Ireland’s reluctance to sign up to a global corporate tax rate of 15% will also feature, with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to hold discussions with his counterpart Mr Le Maire.

Mr Macron and the Taoiseach will host a joint press conference following the lunch.

Later, Mr Macron will return to Aras an Uachtarain, where Mr Higgins will host a reception in his honour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]