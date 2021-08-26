Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

NHS Covid-19 app pings increase in Wales

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 1:19 pm
Some 9,753 alerts were sent in Wales in the week to August 18, up 63% on the previous week (Yui Mok/PA)
Nearly 10,000 alerts were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in Wales in the latest recorded week, the highest number since mid-July.

A total of 9,753 pings were transmitted in the week to August 18, informing people they had been close to someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

This is up 63% on the previous week, Government figures show.

Meanwhile, in England, the number fell slightly to 237,764 alerts, dropping 7% on the previous week and the lowest since the week to June 23.

Venue check-ins have fallen below the one million mark
Since August 7, fully-vaccinated contacts in Wales no longer have to self-isolate if identified as a close contact.

The latest data is the first full week to cover similar rule changes for England, which came into effect from August 16.

Venue check-ins have also fallen below one million between the two nations, with 32,381 QR code app scans carried out in Wales and 958,592 in England.

