Doctor accused of using fake messages to sabotage flatmate’s relationships

A doctor who had feelings for his flatmate spun a web of lies in an effort to sabotage his relationships with three other men, a court has heard.

General practitioner Javed Saumtally’s elaborate deceit – including alleged false reports to the police – saw one of his flatmate’s ex-partners interviewed by police and spend a night in custody, prosecutors say.

Saumtally is accused of creating fake screenshots, sending threatening messages and even inventing a police officer.

The 28-year-old physician is on trial at Hove Crown Court after pleading not guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Saumtally, who now lives in Ipswich, Suffolk, was living in Brighton, East Sussex at the time of the alleged offending in 2018.

On Thursday afternoon, prosecutor Jonathan Atkinson continued opening the case and told jurors that three of Saumtally’s flatmate’s partners had been targeted.

“The purpose of these messages clearly was to try and undermine any potential relationships,” he said.

One man started receiving various calls and messages from unknown numbers “effectively trying to put him off meeting” his flatmate, jurors heard.

A “fake WhatsApp group” was also created to make it look as if the man was sending abusive messages, Mr Atkinson said.

When he began the prosecution opening on Wednesday, Mr Atkinson said the various lies were part of a “concerted ploy by Mr Saumtally to deliberately undermine the relationships of his flatmate … to (make him) feel under threat and harassed as a result, all the while pretending to act as an understanding friend and companion”.

In his actions, Saumtally was “motivated by his own feelings” for his male flatmate, the prosecutor added.

Mr Atkinson said the defendant set about “sending abusive and derogatory messages from unknown numbers” to his flatmate but also to himself, “no doubt to make it look like he was also a victim and to deflect attention away from him”.

He made use of fake messaging applications and websites in order to furnish his deception, the court heard.

The defendant denies the charge.

The trial, which is expected to last about a week, continues.